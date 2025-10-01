RRB ALP Document Verification 2025: Check List of Important Documents Required with DV Date

RRB ALP Documents Verification 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) selects qualified candidates for the role of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) to operate locomotives across various railway zones. The final stage of the RRB ALP selection process is document verification, where candidates must submit original documents to confirm their identity and eligibility for the post. Candidates must attend the document verification process on the specified RRB ALP document verification dates and carry all the necessary documents. Candidates who successfully clear all rounds of the Computer Based Test (CBT) and appear on the final merit list will be shortlisted for this stage. This article provides complete details about the RRB ALP document verification process and the required documents for Assistant Loco Pilot candidates.

RRB ALP Documents Verification 2025 Candidates must submit government-approved documents in both original and scanned forms during the RRB ALP document verification process 2025. Scanned copies should be saved on a USB drive. These documents need to be uploaded once while filling out the online application and presented twice during the physical verification. Candidates who fail to provide original documents will not be considered eligible for further selection or inclusion in the final merit list. It is essential to ensure that all required documents are submitted, as missing even one document can lead to disqualification from the recruitment process. How to Check RRB ALP Document Verification List 2025? The RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) document verification list 2025 is released on the official websites of the respective Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Candidates need to visit the website of the RRB where they applied for the ALP post to check the list. India has 21 RRBs, each covering specific states and regions. The following are the steps to check the RRB ALP Document Verification list on official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB where you applied. Step 2: Look for the link or tab labelled “Document Verification”. Step 3: Click the link to access the document verification list, usually in PDF format. Step 4: Search for your name or roll number to confirm your selection for document verification. RRB regions may change, and coverage can vary. Always check the official RRB website for the latest updates. The document verification list is time-bound. Candidates should make sure to check it on the published date, as it may be removed later. The official announcements regarding any changes or updates will be published on the respective RRB websites. Documents Required for RRB ALP Document Verification 2025 Candidates appearing for the RRB ALP document verification 2025 should prepare a checklist of all required documents to ensure a smooth verification process. The following are essential documents generally:

RRB Admit Card issued for the ALP exam

Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate, SSLC/SSC Certificate with DOB)

Educational Certificates (Diploma, Degree, or ITI certificate)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Medical Certificate in the prescribed format

Photograph (same as uploaded in the online application form)

ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc.)

PWD Certificate (if applicable)

No Objection Certificate (NOC) and ID proof for serving employees of Central/State Government or PSUs

Any other documents as specified in the official RRB notification It is strongly recommended to check the official RRB notification for the exact list of required documents. Candidates should also keep photocopies of all documents ready, along with the originals for verification.

Present someone else’s documents as your own

Alter, forge, or tamper with any documents

Refuse to submit the requested documents or information

Obstruct or delay the verification process in any way

Attempt to bribe or influence the verification officials

Discriminate against anyone based on race, religion, gender, or other protected characteristics