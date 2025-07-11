RRB ALP CBAT Exam Date 2025 Out, Check Psycho Test Schedule and More Details Here

RRB ALP CBAT Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB ALP CBAT Exam Date 2025 on its official website. The CBAT, also known as the Assistant Loco Pilot Psycho Test, is a key part of the selection process for 18,799 ALP vacancies.
Candidates who have successfully qualified the CBT 2 exam can appear for this stage. It is important to understand that the CBAT is a qualifying test to pass it to move ahead in the recruitment journey.
RRB ALP CBAT Exam Date 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced that the RRB ALP CBAT 2025 will be held on 15th July 2025, as per notification CEN 01/2024.
The CBAT is the third stage of the Assistant Loco Pilot selection process. Candidates who clear this round will move on to the Document Verification stage. RRB has also released the RRB ALP CBAT Admit Card 2025 along with the city intimation slip on its official website.
RRB ALP CBAT Shift Timings 2025
Candidates appearing for the RRB ALP exam in 2025 should know the exact shift timings to plan exam day without any stress. The following are the complete details of RRB ALP Shift Timings 2025 for all three shifts:
|
Shift Number
|
Reporting Time
|
Gate Closing Time
|
Exam Start Time
|
Shift 1
|
7:30 AM
|
8:30 AM
|
9:00 AM
|
Shift 2
|
11:00 AM
|
12:00 PM
|
12:30 PM
|
Shift 3
|
3:00 PM
|
4:00 PM
|
4:30 PM
What is the RRB ALP CBAT Exam 2025?
The RRB ALP CBAT Exam 2025 is the Assistant Loco Pilot Computer-Based Aptitude Test, also known as the Psycho Test. It is the third stage of the RRB ALP selection process and is only for candidates who successfully clear CBT 2.
This test is designed to check if candidates have the essential mental skills needed to drive a train safely. It assesses mental alertness, decision-making ability, attention to detail, memory, and speed.
The CBAT includes five different tests:
-
Memory Test: This test checks how well candidates can remember and accurately recall details. Candidates are shown combinations of pictures, numbers, or symbols and must correctly match them later.
-
Following Directions: This part tests candidates' ability to understand and follow instructions properly. Candidates will need to predict outcomes when certain instructions are applied to patterns or sequences.
-
Depth Perception Test: This test measures spatial awareness and the ability to judge distances. Candidates will identify how many blocks are in contact with a specific block in a three-dimensional stack.
-
Concentration Test: This section evaluates focus and accuracy under time limits. Candidates will have to quickly and correctly match or differentiate numbers, letters, or symbols.
-
Perceptual Speed Test: This test checks how fast candidates can spot differences or similarities. Candidates must compare objects or symbols quickly while working against the clock.
The CBAT ensures that only those with the right mental abilities continue in the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment process.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB ALP CBAT Admit Card 2025 on 11th July 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in with their application number and password on the official RRB website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
It is very important to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre, as entry will not be allowed without it. The admit card contains essential details like exam date, time, and venue, so candidates should verify all the information carefully after downloading it.
RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025
The RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip 2025 has also been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates can check their allotted exam city by visiting the official website, www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
This city intimation slip helps candidates know their exam city in advance to plan their travel and accommodation without any last-minute stress. It ensures that candidates arrive at their exam centre on time and well-prepared.
