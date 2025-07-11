RRB ALP CBAT Exam Date 2025 Out, Check Psycho Test Schedule and More Details Here

RRB ALP CBAT Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB ALP CBAT Exam Date 2025 on its official website. The CBAT, also known as the Assistant Loco Pilot Psycho Test, is a key part of the selection process for 18,799 ALP vacancies.

Candidates who have successfully qualified the CBT 2 exam can appear for this stage. It is important to understand that the CBAT is a qualifying test to pass it to move ahead in the recruitment journey.

RRB ALP CBAT Exam Date 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced that the RRB ALP CBAT 2025 will be held on 15th July 2025, as per notification CEN 01/2024.

The CBAT is the third stage of the Assistant Loco Pilot selection process. Candidates who clear this round will move on to the Document Verification stage. RRB has also released the RRB ALP CBAT Admit Card 2025 along with the city intimation slip on its official website.