AI or Real IQ Test: What is artificial intelligence (AI) in simple words? AI is the ability of a machine to imitate human-like capabilities such as reasoning, learning, problem-solving, and making decisions. AI systems are trained on large amounts of data to perform tasks that usually require human intelligence. The role of AI extends into everyone's daily life, and given its impact, one must be educated about AI. Being AI literate includes understanding what artificial intelligence is, how to use it responsibly, recognising its potential risks, and identifying skills needed to work with AI. Everyone must understand the ethical aspects of using AI tools. As AI systems advance, the rise of deepfakes and realistic-looking images is one of the pressing challenges in the age of AI. Deepfakes are hyper-realistic AI-generated images and videos that make it impossible for an average mind to distinguish them from real. Deepfakes can manipulate or replace people's faces, voices, and actions. The need for AI literacy is greater than ever.

In this fun AI challenge, we show you two images of the same thing and ask you to identify the AI-generated one. Do you take the challenge? Let's go! AI vs Real: Use Your Sharpest Eyes and Intelligent Mind To Tell Which Image of Potatoes Is AI-Generated In 10 Seconds! This visual puzzle is no ordinary game. This is designed to test your ability to differentiate between an AI-generated and an authentic food image. If you think you are blessed with the sharpest eyes and an intelligent mind, then take this AI challenge to assess the accuracy with which you can identify AI-generated food image. Will you be able to tell which image is shockingly a work of artificial intelligence? Or will you succumb to another AI fake? Digital forensics experts explain how the ability of spotting AI-generated images can help journalists, courtrooms, governments, students, and many others in different fields of work.