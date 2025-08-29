Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to computer systems performing complex automated tasks that basically require human intelligence. With AI, computers have been able to learn, reason, solve problems, and create stunning artworks. While human intelligence is a natural biological capacity to learn, reason, comprehend emotions, and be creative. While AI is the simulation of these abilities by training the machines through algorithms, data, and language programming. Human intelligence is natural, while AI is trained by humans. However, AI can process data and execute tasks much faster and more efficiently than humans. AI aims to work with large amounts of data that are humanly not possible. AI is also helpful in managing repetitive tasks so humans can focus on building more. However, there have been instances of misuse of AI, such as creating deepfakes, AI-powered cyberattacks, generating biased or realistic-looking fake images, videos, audios, etc. This is why being AI literate is the need of the era. One must be able to differentiate between what is real and what is AI-generated.

AI vs Real: Which Flower Vase Image Is Fake? Only People With 300+ IQ Spot The Difference In 15 Seconds! Ready for your AI challenge? Here are two images of flower vases. Your challenge is simple. Can you tell which image is human work and which is AI-generated? You will get 15 seconds to figure out the answer. Do you take this AI image quiz? Set a timer and get down to your challenge! Observe both the images carefully. You must be super observant. Distinguishing the real from the fake will require extra vigilant mind. It is not going to be easy. Both the flower vases look real. But only one who has mastered the skill of spotting the difference between human and AI will be able to answer correctly. This is a real test of your observation skills. Not many people are able to find the difference. There are telltale signs but you must have hawk's eye to spot the subtle anomalies.