Personality tests are tools used in the fields of psychology, counselling, human resources and many other fields to assess and understand one's core personality, behaviours, thoughts, and motivations. Some personality tests come in a questionnaire format, while some tell your personality based on your body features or by noticing the first image in an optical illusion. Personality tests help to assess a wide range of human characteristics, such as introversion, extroversion, conscientiousness, or openness. These personality tests can reveal what drives an individual and their interests. If you are interested in knowing more about yourself and how you act, think, and interact with others and their environment, then give this Thumb Shape Personality Test a read! What does your thumb say about your personality? Your thumbs can reveal your inner thoughts, hidden traits, emotional makeup, approach to life, and how you handle conflicts. Your thumbs can tell about your mindset. If you are logical or emotional, and much more. Read this viral Thumb Personality Test to know what a curved and straight thumb say about you.

Do You Have A Straight Thumb or A Curved Thumb? Your Thumb Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits! #1 Straight Thumb Personality Traits If you have a straight thumb, your personality traits reveal you are a pragmatic and logical person. You weigh emotions versus facts when making a decision. You will not base your life entirely on emotions. You are quite stubborn once you have made up your mind and it is often impossible to sway you. You have a commanding presence and magnetic presence. You cut through the noise and often say things that hit home. You could have a dominant side to you but doesn't necessarily mean you boss around or treat people poorly. You are rather an observant leader who keeps analysing and reading the room. You are not quick to lower your guard and usually hold onto your standards and principles fiercely. You have a heightened sense of detecting potential opportunities or threats. You often maintain a stoic exterior and a poker face. Very select few can get close to you to experience the warmth beneath that icy cold exterior. Your anger might surprise many but you rarely do lose your cool.