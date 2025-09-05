Optical illusions have been a subject of fascination among scientists and researchers for centuries. These visual illusions help us understand the mechanisms of visual perception. The retina of both human eyes has 125,000,000 rods and about 5,500,000 cones. About 900,000 optic nerves stretch from the retina to the brain. When you set your sight on something, your eyes send the visual cues to the brain, which then tries to construct a three-dimensional image of what your eyes saw. But when the cues are misleading or confusing, the brain makes an incorrect perception, thus creating an optical illusion. How sharp are your eyes? Let's check with this optical illusion challenge that asks you to spot a hidden cat. Can you find it in 11 seconds? Only 5% High IQ and Extremely Observant Can Spot The Hidden Cat Among The Swarm of Houses In 11 Seconds!

This visual illusion is a test of your observation skills, attention to detail, and working under pressure. With just 11 seconds, how quickly will you be able to spot the hidden cat in this swarm of houses? Take the challenge and see it for yourself. If you truly are someone with a high IQ and an extremely observant mind, then you will be able to spot the cat before time runs out. Set a timer for 11 seconds. Most people fail to notice the cat hiding prominently in the picture. So be extra watchful. You might miss it! Scan the image carefully. Notice any inconsistentices, such as feline ears or whiskers. Look for cat's outline. Use your peripheral vision to allow your eyes notice the cat. Try looking at the image at an angle or from different distance. The cat might be blending into the houses. Look for cat's body shape or face.