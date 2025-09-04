Optical illusions are a subject of psychology that helps to gain deeper insight into the workings of the human brain and vision. These visual images play tricks on the brain which are studied by scientists to better understand the processes involved in perception, visual processing, and how the brain makes sense of complex visual input. See, your brain is 24/7 trying to make sense of the world by interpreting the signals and visual cues from your eyes. The brain then processes the information using assumptions, previous experiences, and shortcuts to create a perception. When the presented visual information is complex or unusual, the brain's interpretation may contradict reality, thus leading to an optical illusion. Here is a fun optical illusion challenge that will task you to spot an empty cup in just 15 seconds. If you are super observant, then prove it with this illusion test. Ready?

Prove You Have Exceptional Observation Skills And 220+ IQ, Spot The Empty Cup In 15 Seconds! Image: Brightside This visual illusion challenge is no ordinary puzzle. This is fun, of course. But it is also a mini IQ test in disguise. If you consider yourself as the sharpest and most observant then take this optical illusion to prove it! You will get 15 seconds to solve this tricky optical illusion. Are you ready? Set a timer and get started! This optical illusion is not about finding the odd one out. It is testing your abilities to spot anomalies, work under pressure, and deduce accurately. Can you see details that most people miss? Study the details, observe each cup, and identify any inconsistencies. Look for the absence of liquid in one of the cups. These optical illusion images are designed to test your observation and analytical abilities.