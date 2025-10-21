IOCL JE Admit Card 2025 OUT at ibpsonline.ibps.in: Download Engineers/Officers Call Letter Here

IOCL JE Admit Card 2025: Indian Oil has released the admit card for the Engineers/Officers posts on its official website. The written exam for the posts of Engineers/Officers, Advt. No- IOCL/CO-HR/RECTT/2025/01 is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2025. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates will have to take a printout of the admit card to the examination center.

IOCL Admit Card 2025 Download

The IOCL Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded through the official website after using the login details. Alternatively the IOCL Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

IOCL Admit Card 2025 Overview

The written exam for Engineers/Officers, Advt. No- IOCL/CO-HR/RECTT/2025/01 is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2025 is scheduled on October 31, 2025. Below is a concise breakdown of the essential details: