IOCL JE Admit Card 2025 OUT at ibpsonline.ibps.in: Download Engineers/Officers Call Letter Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 21, 2025, 12:21 IST

IOCL Admit Card 2025 for the posts of Engineers/Officers, has been released by the Indian Oil at ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download Engineers/Officers Call Letter and other details here.

IOCL JE Admit Card 2025: Indian Oil has released the admit card for the Engineers/Officers posts on its official website. The written exam for the posts of Engineers/Officers, Advt. No- IOCL/CO-HR/RECTT/2025/01 is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2025. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth.
Candidates will have to take a printout of the admit card to the examination center.

IOCL Admit Card 2025 Download 

The IOCL Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded through the official website after using the login details. Alternatively the IOCL Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the  link given below-

IOCL Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

IOCL Admit Card 2025 Overview

The written exam for Engineers/Officers, Advt. No- IOCL/CO-HR/RECTT/2025/01 is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2025 is scheduled on October 31, 2025.  Below is a concise breakdown of the essential details:

 IOCL Admit Card 2025

Recruitment Authority

  Indian Oil 

Posts Name

Engineers/Officers

Exam Date 

October 31, 2025

Admit Card status 

Out

Category

Sarkari Naukri

Official Website

https://iocl.com/

How to download IOCL Admit Card 2025?

To download the IOCL Admit Card 2025 from the official website, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IOCL https://iocl.com/.
Step 2: Look for the career option on the homepage and click on it.
Step 3: A new page will open, find the link for IOCL Offiers/Engineers Post Admit Card 2025 and click on it.
Step 4: The admit card login window will open on the new screen.
Step 5: Enter your registration number and password to view the admit card.
Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download the IOCL admit card 2025 in PDF format and take a printout of it.

