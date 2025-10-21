RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 dates have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). According to the official notification, the RPF Constable PET, PMT, and PST will be conducted from November 13, 2025, to December 6, 2025, across multiple centers in India. This crucial phase follows the Computer-Based Test (CBT), held from March 2 to March 18, 2025, which shortlisted lakhs of candidates for the next round. The RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 is an essential stage for candidates aspiring to secure a position in the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Only those who qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) will move toward final selection. This article provides the RPF Constable Physical Test schedule, region-wise exam centers, how to download the RPF Constable Physical Test PDF, and more.

RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of the RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Recruitment Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Name RPF Constable (Executive) Total Candidates for PET/PMT Qualified candidates from CBT Exam Conducting Regions North, South, East, West Physical Test Dates November 13 – December 6, 2025 Exam Components PET, PMT, and Document Verification Official Notification RRB RPF PET/PMT/DV Notice 2025 Official Website www.rrbapply.gov.in RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 Date and Schedule The RPF Constable Physical Test Date 2025 has been officially released by the Railway Recruitment Board. The tests will begin on November 13, 2025, and continue until December 6, 2025, for all eligible candidates who have cleared the RPF Constable CBT.

The RPF Constable Physical Test Schedule will be organized region-wise, ensuring a systematic process for candidates from different zones, North, South, East, and West. Candidates must check the exact RPF Constable PET PST PMT Date for their roll numbers and centers through the official RPF Constable Physical Test Exam Date PDF Download link available on the RRB website. Candidates are strongly advised to reach the venue at least one hour before their reporting time and bring all required documents and original identity proof. RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 Official Notification The Railway Recruitment Board has released the official notification for RPF Constable Physical Test 2025, announcing detailed PET, PMT, and DV schedules. Candidates can download the complete notice, including region-wise test dates and instructions, from the official website.

Click here to download the RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 Official PDF RPF Constable PET 2025 Details The RPF Constable PET is the first stage of the physical round that evaluates candidates’ endurance and physical strength. It tests stamina, speed, and fitness, crucial for the responsibilities of an RPF Constable. Candidates failing to meet the PET criteria will not proceed to the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) stage. Candidates can check the RPF Constable Physical Efficiency Test details in the table below: Category Event Requirement Male Candidates 1600 meters Run To be completed within 5 minutes 45 seconds Long Jump Minimum 14 feet High Jump Minimum 4 feet Female Candidates 800 meters Run To be completed within 3 minutes 40 seconds Long Jump Minimum 9 feet High Jump Minimum 3 feet

RPF Constable PMT 2025 Details Candidates must appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) once the RPF Constable PET is cleared. This round checks height, weight, and chest expansion as per RRB norms. Candidates who fail to meet the RPF Constable PMT criteria will be disqualified from the selection process. It’s advised to review the official RPF Constable Physical Test Schedule carefully and prepare in advance for measurements. Check the RPF Constable Physical Measurement Test details in the table below: Category Measurement Type Requirement Male Candidates Height Minimum 165 cm (General/OBC/SC); 160 cm (ST) Chest (Unexpanded) 80 cm Chest (Expanded) 85 cm Female Candidates Height Minimum 157 cm (General/OBC/SC); 152 cm (ST) Weight Proportionate to height and age

RPF Constable PST & Document Verification (DV) Process The next step in the RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 is Document Verification (DV) after clearing PET and PMT. Candidates must present all original educational, identity, and eligibility documents for final verification. The following are the documents to carry: Aadhaar Card or valid Photo ID

10th/12th Mark Sheets

Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

CBT Admit Card & Result Copy Candidates failing to produce valid documents will not be considered for the final merit list. Hence, careful document preparation before appearing for the Railway RPF Constable Physical Test is crucial.