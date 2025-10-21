Assam TET Result 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 21, 2025, 15:05 IST

RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 will be held from November 13 to December 6, 2025, as announced by the Railway Recruitment Board. This stage includes the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV). Candidates can download the official notification PDF from rrbapply.gov.in to check their exam date, venue, and guidelines.

RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 Date Out
RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 Date Out

RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 dates have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). According to the official notification, the RPF Constable PET, PMT, and PST will be conducted from November 13, 2025, to December 6, 2025, across multiple centers in India. This crucial phase follows the Computer-Based Test (CBT), held from March 2 to March 18, 2025, which shortlisted lakhs of candidates for the next round.

The RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 is an essential stage for candidates aspiring to secure a position in the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Only those who qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) will move toward final selection.

This article provides the RPF Constable Physical Test schedule, region-wise exam centers, how to download the RPF Constable Physical Test PDF, and more.

RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of the RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Post Name

RPF Constable (Executive)

Total Candidates for PET/PMT

Qualified candidates from CBT

Exam Conducting Regions

North, South, East, West

Physical Test Dates

November 13 – December 6, 2025

Exam Components

PET, PMT, and Document Verification

Official Notification

RRB RPF PET/PMT/DV Notice 2025

Official Website

www.rrbapply.gov.in

RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 Date and Schedule

The RPF Constable Physical Test Date 2025 has been officially released by the Railway Recruitment Board. The tests will begin on November 13, 2025, and continue until December 6, 2025, for all eligible candidates who have cleared the RPF Constable CBT.

The RPF Constable Physical Test Schedule will be organized region-wise, ensuring a systematic process for candidates from different zones, North, South, East, and West. Candidates must check the exact RPF Constable PET PST PMT Date for their roll numbers and centers through the official RPF Constable Physical Test Exam Date PDF Download link available on the RRB website.

Candidates are strongly advised to reach the venue at least one hour before their reporting time and bring all required documents and original identity proof.

RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 Official Notification

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the official notification for RPF Constable Physical Test 2025, announcing detailed PET, PMT, and DV schedules. Candidates can download the complete notice, including region-wise test dates and instructions, from the official website.

Click here to download the RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 Official PDF

RPF Constable PET 2025 Details

The RPF Constable PET is the first stage of the physical round that evaluates candidates’ endurance and physical strength. It tests stamina, speed, and fitness, crucial for the responsibilities of an RPF Constable. Candidates failing to meet the PET criteria will not proceed to the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) stage.

Candidates can check the RPF Constable Physical Efficiency Test details in the table below:

Category

Event

Requirement

Male Candidates

1600 meters Run

To be completed within 5 minutes 45 seconds

Long Jump

Minimum 14 feet

High Jump

Minimum 4 feet

Female Candidates

800 meters Run

To be completed within 3 minutes 40 seconds

Long Jump

Minimum 9 feet

High Jump

Minimum 3 feet

RPF Constable PMT 2025 Details

Candidates must appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) once the RPF Constable PET is cleared. This round checks height, weight, and chest expansion as per RRB norms.

Candidates who fail to meet the RPF Constable PMT criteria will be disqualified from the selection process. It’s advised to review the official RPF Constable Physical Test Schedule carefully and prepare in advance for measurements. Check the RPF Constable Physical Measurement Test details in the table below:

Category

Measurement Type

Requirement

Male Candidates

Height

Minimum 165 cm (General/OBC/SC); 160 cm (ST)

Chest (Unexpanded)

80 cm

Chest (Expanded)

85 cm

Female Candidates

Height

Minimum 157 cm (General/OBC/SC); 152 cm (ST)

Weight

Proportionate to height and age

RPF Constable PST & Document Verification (DV) Process

The next step in the RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 is Document Verification (DV) after clearing PET and PMT. Candidates must present all original educational, identity, and eligibility documents for final verification.

The following are the documents to carry:

  • Aadhaar Card or valid Photo ID

  • 10th/12th Mark Sheets

  • Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)

  • Domicile Certificate

  • CBT Admit Card & Result Copy

Candidates failing to produce valid documents will not be considered for the final merit list. Hence, careful document preparation before appearing for the Railway RPF Constable Physical Test is crucial.

How to Download RPF Constable Physical Test Exam Date PDF?

Candidates should follow the official steps below to access the RPF Constable Physical Test Exam Date PDF Download:

  1. Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in

  2. Click on “RRB RPF PET/PMT/DV Notice 2025.”

  3. Choose the respective RPF Region (North, East, West, or South).

  4. Find roll number in the schedule list.

  5. Download and print the RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 PDF for reference.

Important Instructions for RPF Constable Physical Test 2025

The following are some important instructions candidates should follow for RPF Constable Physical Test 2025:

  • Report at least 60 minutes before the scheduled time.

  • Carry admit card, ID proof, and medical fitness certificate.

  • Wear appropriate sportswear and shoes suitable for physical tests.

  • Avoid using any performance-enhancing substances.

  • Candidates must strictly follow RRB guidelines during the RPF Constable PET and PMT.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

Read More

