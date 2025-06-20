RPF Constable Physical Test 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RPF Constable result of the CBT exam for 4,208 constable vacancies. Candidates who have cleared the CBT exam must now appear for the next stage, the RPF Constable Physical Test 2025, scheduled from 13th November to 6th December 2025. This stage includes the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), which assess candidates’ strength and stamina. The purpose of this test is to ensure that only physically fit and capable candidates move forward in the selection process. RPF Constable Physical Test 2025 Only 42,143 of the about 22.96 lakh applicants who took the RPF Constable CBT Exam 2025 have been selected to move on to the RPF Constable Physical Test 2025. This stage includes the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

In the PET, candidates will be assessed on their physical strength through activities like running, long jump, and high jump. Meanwhile, the PMT will involve checking the height and chest measurements of the candidates. Those who successfully clear the RPF Physical Test will be invited for the final stage, Document Verification, where their eligibility will be officially confirmed. RPF Constable Physical Test Date 2025 The RPF Constable Physical Test dates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) will soon be announced on the official RPF website. Candidates must also check the release of the admit cards, which are mandatory to appear in the physical test. Events Dates RPF Constable Result 2025 June 19, 2025 RPF Constable Physical Admit Card 2025 4 days before the test RPF Constable Physical Test Date 2025 13th November to 6th December 2025

RPF Constable Physical Efficiency Test 2025 The RPF Constable Physical Efficiency Test 2025 (PET) is an important part of the selection process. It is conducted to assess whether candidates have the strength, stamina, and physical fitness needed for the role of a constable in the Railway Protection Force. Candidates must perform well in key physical tasks like running, long jump, and high jump to move forward. The performance standards are different for male and female candidates, as shown in the table below. Category 1600-meter Run 800-meter Run Long Jump High Jump Male 5 minutes 45 seconds — 14 Feet 4 Feet Female — 3 minutes 40 seconds 9 Feet 3 Feet Note: Only one chance will be given for the 1600m or 800m running event. Candidates will get two chances each for the RPF Long Jump and High Jump. Ex-servicemen are exempted from PET, but they must appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

RPF Constable Physical Measurement Test 2025 The RPF Constable Physical Measurement Test 2025 (PMT) is conducted to verify whether candidates meet the official physical standards required for the constable post. This stage involves measuring a candidate's height and, for male candidates, their chest size (both unexpanded and expanded). Candidates must meet the minimum physical standards as per their category. The detailed RPF Constable PMT criteria are given in the table below. Category Height (Male) Height (Female) Chest (Unexpanded) Chest (Expanded) UR / EWS / OBC 165 cm 157 cm 80 cm 85 cm SC / ST 160 cm 152 cm 76.2 cm 81.2 cm Garhwalis, Gorkhas, Marathas, Dogras, Kumaonese, and other categories as specified by Govt. 163 cm 155 cm — —