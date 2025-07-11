The Railway Recruitment Board conducts the RPF (Railway Police Force) Constable Examination 2025 to select eligible candidates for 4208 vacancies. Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the exam. The exam for RPF Constable exam was successfully completed online. The result for the same is expected to be out anytime soon.
RPF Constable 2025 Recruitment
The RPF Constable result 2025 is soon going to be out on the RRB website. Candidates who appeared for the CBT will be able to download the result pdf with the cut off marks once the result is declared. We shall update you more on the RPF Constable result once we get updates.
RPF Constable exam 2025 was held from 2nd to 18th March 2025 (revised). The answer key with response sheet for RPF CBT Constable exam was released on 24th March 2025 at 6 PM. Candidates can check the official answer key from the direct link that shall be specified here.
RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025- Highlights
The major highlights of the RPF Constable Recruitment 2025 has been given below in the table.
|
RPF Recruitment 2025- Highlights
|
Organization
|
Railway Protection Force (RPF)
|
Posts
|
Constable/ Sub-Inspector (SI)
|
Advt No.
|
RPF 01/2024 and RPF 02/2024
|
Vacancies
|
4208
|
Category
|
Railway Jobs
|
RPF Constable Exam Date
|
2nd to 20th March 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Computer Based Test
Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test
Document Verification
|
Salary/ Pay Scale
|
Constable- Rs. 21,700
SI- Rs. 35,400
|
Official Website
|
rpf.indianrailways.gov.in
RRB RPF Constable Result 2025
The Railways will declare the RPF constable result on its website for the CBT. The answer key for the same was released few days ago and now the candidates are eagerly waiting for the result. Those who will qualify the exam will be eligible to appear for the PET and PST.
Railway RPF Constable Answer Key 2025
The RPF Constable Exam 2025 was the first stage to shortlist candidates for physical test. The answer key for the RPF Constable CBT is going to be released on 24th March 2025 at 6 PM. Along with the response key, RRB will also release question papers and raise objection facility. The RPF Constable answer key official will enable candidates to download the answer key for all sets from here.
Railway RPF Constable Exam Schedule 2025
The RRB released the Railway RPF Constable exam schedule on its website on 28th February 2025. The exam will begin on 2nd March and end on 18th March 2025. The exam will not be held on 8th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th March 2025. The RPF Constable exam shall be held in three shifts.
The RPF Constable CBT was supposed to be held from 2nd to 20th March 2025. However, the RRB has revised the exam dates.
RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Out
Railway Protection Force (RPF) will conduct the RPF Constable CBT Exam from 2nd March to 20th March 2025 to shortlist candidates for next round i.e. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The CBT exams will held in 3 shifts each day across the country. Candidates can download the RPF Constable city intimation slip 2025 online. The RPF Constable admit card 2025 has been released on 27th February.
RPF Recruitment 2025- Important Dates
The RPF Constable exam shall be held from 2nd to 20th March 2025. The candidates who have successfully filled the application form will be eligible to appear for the exam on the given date by downloading the RPF Constable admit card. The following table has the list of important events with dates for your reference.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
RPF Constable Notification 2025 released on
|
14th April 2024
|
Start of RPF Online Application
|
15th April 2024
|
Closing of Online Application
|
14th May 2024 (11:59 pm)
|
Dates for Modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee
|
15th to 24th May 2024
|
RPF Constable Application Status 2025
|
20th January 2025
|
RPF Constable City Intimation 2025
|
10 days before the exam date
|
RPF Constable Admit Card 2025
|
4 days before the exam date
|
Railway RPF Constable Exam Date 2025
|
2nd to 20th March 2025
Railway RPF Constable Vacancy 2025
The Indian Railways has released a total of 4208 vacancies for the Railway RPF Constable exam. 15% of vacancies are reserved for women.The detailed vacancies to be filled through RPF Constable Recruitment 2025 have been notified in the table below.
RPF Constable Vacancy 2025
|
Category
|
Males
|
Females
|
UR
|
1450
|
256
|
SC
|
536
|
95
|
ST
|
268
|
47
|
OBC
|
966
|
170
|
EWS
|
357
|
63
|
Total
|
3577
|
631
RPF Constable Cut Off 2025
The RRB will release the RPF Constable cut off 2025 along with the result in PDF format. The cut off marks will be released as per the category and gender of the candidates. Those who will secure the cutoff marks will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the exam.
RPF Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit and Educational Qualification
Candidate must have the required RPF Constable eligibility criteria to be able to apply for the exam. The age limit and education qualification form the basic and necessary factors for applying for the exam. Candidates who are planning for the Constable position must have completed at least the 10th class and must not have crossed 28 years of age. The following table has description regarding the RPF Constable recruitment eligibility 2025.
|
RPF Constable 2025 Eligibility
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
EducationaQualification
|
Candidates must have completed at least 10th class (SSLC or equivalent) from a recognized board or institution
|
Age Limit
|
- Minimum Age: 18 years
- Maximum Age: 28 years
What are the Steps to Apply Online for RPF Constable Recruitment 2025?
The following are the steps that are required to fill out the RPF Constable Application Form 2025:
Step 1- Visit the official website at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2- Registration
Step 3- Filling Application Form
Step 4- Upload Documents
Step 5- Pay Application Fee
Step 6- Submit Application
RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection Process
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Recruitment selection process is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to ensure the selection of eligible and qualified candidates. The recruitment process consists of multiple phases, as outlined below:
Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
The first stage is a Computer-Based Test (CBT), which evaluates candidates on subjects like General Awareness, Arithmetic, General Intelligence, and Reasoning.
Stage 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Candidates who qualify in the CBT must participate in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which includes activities like running, long jump, and high jump. The required standards may differ based on gender.
Stage 3: Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
Those who pass the PET must undergo a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) to ensure they meet the specified physical standards.
Stage 4: Document Verification
Candidates clearing the PET and PMT must submit necessary documents for verification, including educational certificates, identity proof, and other required documents.
RPF Constable 2025 Exam Pattern
The RPF Constable Exam 2025 follows a structured pattern designed to assess candidates' knowledge and aptitude in various subjects. The exam consists of 120 questions, each carrying one mark, making the total score 120 marks. RPF Constable syllabus 2025 must be revised thoroughly by the candiates to know the important topics covered in the exam. The exam consists of three main subjects:
- Basic Arithmetic – Tests numerical ability and problem-solving skills.
- General Intelligence and Reasoning – Assesses logical reasoning and analytical thinking.
- General Awareness – Evaluates knowledge of current affairs, history, geography, and general science.
- Each question carries one mark.
- The total number of questions is 120, and the total marks allocated are 120
- The following table has the important details regarding the RPF Constable exam pattern.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Basic Arithmetic
|
35
|
35
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
35
|
35
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
120
|
120
