RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 Soon: Know Expected Date, Steps to Download Answer Key

The Railway Recruitment Board completed conducting the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 exam from 10th to 12th September 2025. It is expected that the official RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories answer key is going to be declared anytime soon in the last week of September. The candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the answer key and to estimate their marks. Read on to know more details on it.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories answer key 2025 could be released anytime soon by the officials. It is expected that the officials might declare the RRB RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories answer key in the last week of September. The exam was held for a span of three days, i.e. from 10th to 12th September 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam will soon be able to download the official answer key PDF online for all sets and also raise objections.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 Release Date
RRB has conducted the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2025 for 1036 vacancies. It is expected that the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories answer key could be declared in the last week of September 2025. Check the table below for information on the important dates associated with the exam..
How to Download RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category Answer Key 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will publish the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category Answer Key 2025 on its official regional websites. Follow the steps below to download it:
- Go to the official website of your respective RRB (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in for Chandigarh region).
- On the homepage, find and click on the link titled “CEN No. 07/2024 Ministerial and Isolated Categories – Answer Key.”
- You will be redirected to the candidate login page.
- Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
- Click on the Login button to proceed.
- The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category Answer Key 2025 will be displayed on your screen.
- Download the PDF file and compare your responses with the official answers.
- Take a printout of the answer key for future reference.
How to Calculate Scores Using RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 Official?
Candidates can calculate their RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam marks using the marking scheme released by the officials. For each correct answer one mark will be awarded while 0.33 mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer marked by the candidate. The following table has the marking scheme followed.
|
Response Type
|
Marks Awarded/Deducted
|
Correct Answer
|
+1 mark
|
Wrong Answer
|
- 1/3 mark (–0.33)
|
Unattempted Question
|
0 mark (No penalty)