RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
RRB ALP 2025: CBAT Result Out, Cut off, Syllabus, Pattern, Question Paper

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

RRB ALP recruitment is a railway exam for Matric pass candidates that is released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates appointed to the post of Assistant Loco Pilot in level 2 CPC. The RRB has recently released the RRB ALP notification 2025 along with the apply online link. Through this recruitment, a total of 9970 vacancies will be filled up. The result for the RRB ALP CBAT is released on 1st October 2025. Get complete and latest details on RRB ALP recruitment 2025 on this page. 

RRB ALP 2025 Recruitment

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the RRB ALP recruitment to recruit candidates for the post of  Assistant Loco Pilot. The candidates who have completed their Matric/SSLC with ITI and diploma can apply for the exam. The age limit to apply for the exam is between 18 years to 20 years. The candidates are required to be medically and mentally fit to be able to apply for the RRB ALP recruitment. The candidates who will be appointed as RRB ALP will be paid a salary in level 2 CPC. 

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Overview

Organisation

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Posts Name

Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) 

Vacancies

9970

Category

Govt Jobs

Application Mode

Online

Online Registration

20th January to 19th February 2024

Selection Process
  1. CBT I
  2. CBT II
  3. CBAT (Only for ALP)

Salary

Rs.19,900 in Level 2 CPC

Official website

rrbcdg.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board Exam (RRB) ALP News: Latest Updates

The RRB ALP CBAT result 2025 has been declared on 1st October 2025. Candidates can begin to download the result PDF online for each zone for the Advertisement number CEN 01/2024 ALP. The candidates who have been shortlisted will be eligble to appear for the Document Verification. 

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP recruitment 2025 notification for filling up the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. The Indian Railways has released a notification for filling up 9970 RRB ALP post. Candidates who have completed their 10th with ITI and Diploma and are between the age of 18 years to 30 years can apply online from 12th April 2025 to 11th May 2025. 

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Exam Date

The RRB ALP 2025 notification was released on 11th April 2025. The apply online began from 12th April and will continue up to 11th May 2025. Candidates will havw the option to modify the form 14th May to 23rd May 2025. The exam date for RRB ALP CBT shall be released some time later. Check the table below for complete details. 

Events Important Dates
RRB ALP 2025 Notification 11th April 2025
Starting Date of Online Application  12th April 2025
Last Date of RRB ALP Apply Online 2025 11th May 2025
Last Date of Payment of Fees 13th May 2025 (11:59 pm)
Dates for Modification window for corrections in application form
with payment of modification fee		 14th to 23rd May 2025

RRB ALP Vacancy 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will fill up a total of 9970 ALP vacancies. The vacancy has been released for each of the RRB zones. The category wise RRB ALP vacancy details is given in the table below. 

RRB ZONE UR SC ST OBC EWS TOTAL Ex-SM
AHMEDABAD WR 223 74 37 130 33 497 50
AJMER NWR 162 62 73 133 49 679 69
WCR 109 4 0 14 14 141 14
ALLAHABAD NR 33 12 6 21 8 80 8
NCR 218 72 50 110 58 508 51
BHOPAL WR 23 12 0 11 0 46 5
WCR 221 103 53 130 111 618 62
BHUBANESWAR ECR 454 205 119 121 29 928 93
BILASPUR SECR 228 86 43 155 56 568 57
CHANDIGARH NR 188 56 28 117 44 433 44
CHENNAI SR 155 56 37 73 41 362 37
GORAKHPUR NER 32 12 28 21 7 100 10
GUWAHATI NFR 13 4 2 8 3 30 3
JAMMU-SRINAGAR NR 4 3 1 0 0 8 1
KOLKATA SER 95 39 19 61 48 262 27
ER 194 71 39 153 1 458 46
MALDA ER 171 66 37 103 33 410 42
SER 10 4 2 8 0 24 2
SCR 9 3 2 6 2 22 2
MUMBAI CR 152 56 28 102 38 376 38
WR 138 51 26 93 34 342 34
MUZAFFARPUR ECR 36 13 7 24 9 89 9
PATNA ECR 14 5 2 9 3 33 3
RANCHI ECR 234 87 43 156 58 578 58
SER 255 105 45 164 66 635 63
SECUNDERABAD SCR 435 136 70 110 216 967 98
ECoR 216 80 40 144 53 533 53
SILIGURI NFR 39 14 6 26 10 95 10
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM SR 55 25 15 32 21 148 15
TOTAL 4116 1716 858 2289 991 9970 1004

RRB ALP 2025 Notification PDF Out

RRB ALP 2025 notification PDF has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board against advertisement no. CEN No. 01/2025. RRB ALP exam is one of the most sought-after railway exams for 10th pass candidates. Lakhs of candidates apply for this exam. Hence, the competition level is also high. The notification consists the complete details regarding the eligibility criteria, selection process, syllabus, exam pattern, etc. We have shared the RRB ALP notification PDF below. 

RRB ALP 2025 Notification PDF

Download PDF  Adv. No.: 01/2024 ALP

RRB ALP 2025 Application Form

RRB ALP application form 2025 window has been activated by the RRB. During the apply online period, i.e. from 12th April to 11th May 2025, the candidates will be able to fill out the forms. The link to fill the RRB ALP application form is given below. 

RRB ALP Apply Online Link 2025

Click Here to Apply Online

Steps to Apply for RRB ALP Recruitment 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB and visit the RRB region from where you want to apply for the exam. 

Step 2: Click on the link that displays of the RRB ALP 2025 Notification.

Step 3: Register yourself for the exam with the personal details required.

Step 4: For registration, fill in your basic details such as your name, your parent’s name, contact information, mail-id etc.

Step 5: As you click on the submit button, you will receive an OTP.  Enter that OTP to proceed.

Step 6: Once the OTP is validated, process the generated mail for login credentials.

Step 7: Log in with the credentials and provide the details asked by the application.

Step 8: Pay the required application fee as mentioned by the board.

Step 9: Download the copy of the RRB ALP application and take its print out for further use. 

RRB ALP 2025 Application Fee

It is mandatory to pay the RRB ALP application fee as per your category. If a candidate fails to pay the application fee, then his/her application form will be rejected. Check the category wise RRB ALP application fee below. 

Category of the candidate

Application Fee

SC / ST / Ex-Serviceman / PWDs / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically backward class.

(The fee for these categories shall be refunded after deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in First Stage CBT.)

Rs. 250

Others

Rs. 500

RRB ALP 2025 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Qualification

The candidates who are interested in applying for the RRB ALP exam need to fulfil the educational qualification and age limit criteria. We have stated the eligibility criteria for RRB ALP exam in the table below.

RRB ALP Educational Qualification

Post Name

Educational Qualification

RRB Assistant Loco Pilot

Matriculation / SSLC, ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Armature and Coil Winder / Electrician / Electronics Mechanic / Fitter / Heat Engine / Instrument Mechanic / Machinist / Mechanic Diesel / Mechanic Motor Vehicle / Millwright Maintenance Mechanic / Mechanic Radio & TV / Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Mechanic / Tractor Mechanic / Turner / Wireman

OR 

Matriculation / SSLC, Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the trades mentioned above

OR 

3 years Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile Engineering

OR

Combination of various streams of these Engineering disciplines from a recognised Institution in lieu of ITI.

Candidates with a degree in the Engineering disciplines mentioned above can also apply.

RRB ALP Age Limit as on 01/07/2025

Candidates applying for the RRB ALP exam need to be between the ages of 18 years to 30 years to apply for the exam. Age relaxation will be applicable for those who belong to the reserved categories. 

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

Lakhs of candidates apply for the RRB ALP recruitment. Hence, in order to select the best candidate, RRB ALP selection process is done. It is one of the most competitive exams in India for Matric pass candidates. The selection process consists of four stages. Candidates need to qualify each stage to be eligible to be appointed as RRB ALP. Check the RRB ALP recruitment 2025 selection process in the table below. 

RRB ALP & Technician Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

Post

Selection Process

RRB Assistant Loco Pilot

Stage 1: CBT I

Stage 2: CBT II

Stage 3: Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Stage 4: Document Verification

Candidates will have to qualify each round to be called for the next round for selection. 

RRB ALP 2025 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The Railway Recruitment Board prescribes the RRB ALP exam pattern and syllabus along with the notification. The exam pattern varies for CBT 1 and 2. We have shared the RRB ALP exam pattern for CBT 1 and 2 below. 

RRB ALP 2025 Exam Pattern for CBT 1

RRB ALP 2025 CBT 1 exam is conducted in online mode for 75 marks. A total of 75 multiple-choice questions are to be answered in 1 Hour. Candidates are awarded 1 mark for every correct answer while a negative marking of 1/3 is done for an incorrect answer marked by the candidate. The questions in the RRB ALP CBT 1 are asked from Mathematics, Mental Ability, General Science, General Awareness.

RRB ALP Exam Pattern - CBT 1

Subjects

No. of Questions

 Maximum Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks

Mathematics, Mental Ability, General Science, General Awareness

75

75
  • UR - 40%
  • OBC/SC - 30%
  • ST - 25%
Total 75 75 -

RRB ALP 2025 Exam Pattern for CBT 2

The candidates who qualify the RRB ALP CBT 1 are eligible to appear for CBT 2. The RRB ALP CBT 2 round will have two parts. Part A has questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Basic Science & Engineering and Part B will be based on Relevant Trades.  1 mark for each correct answer, a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each incorrect answer. Check the table below to know the RRB ALP CBT 2 exam pattern. 

RRB ALP Exam Pattern - CBT 2

Section

Subjects

No. of Questions

Duration

A

Mathematics

100

90 Mins

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Basic Science & Engineering

B

Relevant Trade

75

60 Mins

Total

175

2 Hours 30 Mins

