RRB ALP 2025: CBAT Result Out, Cut off, Syllabus, Pattern, Question Paper

RRB ALP recruitment is a railway exam for Matric pass candidates that is released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates appointed to the post of Assistant Loco Pilot in level 2 CPC. The RRB has recently released the RRB ALP notification 2025 along with the apply online link. Through this recruitment, a total of 9970 vacancies will be filled up. The result for the RRB ALP CBAT is released on 1st October 2025. Get complete and latest details on RRB ALP recruitment 2025 on this page.
RRB ALP 2025 Recruitment
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the RRB ALP recruitment to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. The candidates who have completed their Matric/SSLC with ITI and diploma can apply for the exam. The age limit to apply for the exam is between 18 years to 20 years. The candidates are required to be medically and mentally fit to be able to apply for the RRB ALP recruitment. The candidates who will be appointed as RRB ALP will be paid a salary in level 2 CPC.
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Overview
|
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Overview
|
Organisation
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Posts Name
|
Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP)
|
Vacancies
|
9970
|
Category
|
Govt Jobs
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Online Registration
|
20th January to 19th February 2024
|
Selection Process
|
- CBT I
- CBT II
- CBAT (Only for ALP)
|
Salary
|
Rs.19,900 in Level 2 CPC
|
Official website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in
Railway Recruitment Board Exam (RRB) ALP News: Latest Updates
The RRB ALP CBAT result 2025 has been declared on 1st October 2025. Candidates can begin to download the result PDF online for each zone for the Advertisement number CEN 01/2024 ALP. The candidates who have been shortlisted will be eligble to appear for the Document Verification.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP recruitment 2025 notification for filling up the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. The Indian Railways has released a notification for filling up 9970 RRB ALP post. Candidates who have completed their 10th with ITI and Diploma and are between the age of 18 years to 30 years can apply online from 12th April 2025 to 11th May 2025.
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Exam Date
The RRB ALP 2025 notification was released on 11th April 2025. The apply online began from 12th April and will continue up to 11th May 2025. Candidates will havw the option to modify the form 14th May to 23rd May 2025. The exam date for RRB ALP CBT shall be released some time later. Check the table below for complete details.
|Events
|Important Dates
|RRB ALP 2025 Notification
|11th April 2025
|Starting Date of Online Application
|12th April 2025
|Last Date of RRB ALP Apply Online 2025
|11th May 2025
|Last Date of Payment of Fees
|13th May 2025 (11:59 pm)
|Dates for Modification window for corrections in application form
with payment of modification fee
|14th to 23rd May 2025
RRB ALP Vacancy 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will fill up a total of 9970 ALP vacancies. The vacancy has been released for each of the RRB zones. The category wise RRB ALP vacancy details is given in the table below.
|RRB
|ZONE
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|TOTAL
|Ex-SM
|AHMEDABAD
|WR
|223
|74
|37
|130
|33
|497
|50
|AJMER
|NWR
|162
|62
|73
|133
|49
|679
|69
|WCR
|109
|4
|0
|14
|14
|141
|14
|ALLAHABAD
|NR
|33
|12
|6
|21
|8
|80
|8
|NCR
|218
|72
|50
|110
|58
|508
|51
|BHOPAL
|WR
|23
|12
|0
|11
|0
|46
|5
|WCR
|221
|103
|53
|130
|111
|618
|62
|BHUBANESWAR
|ECR
|454
|205
|119
|121
|29
|928
|93
|BILASPUR
|SECR
|228
|86
|43
|155
|56
|568
|57
|CHANDIGARH
|NR
|188
|56
|28
|117
|44
|433
|44
|CHENNAI
|SR
|155
|56
|37
|73
|41
|362
|37
|GORAKHPUR
|NER
|32
|12
|28
|21
|7
|100
|10
|GUWAHATI
|NFR
|13
|4
|2
|8
|3
|30
|3
|JAMMU-SRINAGAR
|NR
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1
|KOLKATA
|SER
|95
|39
|19
|61
|48
|262
|27
|ER
|194
|71
|39
|153
|1
|458
|46
|MALDA
|ER
|171
|66
|37
|103
|33
|410
|42
|SER
|10
|4
|2
|8
|0
|24
|2
|SCR
|9
|3
|2
|6
|2
|22
|2
|MUMBAI
|CR
|152
|56
|28
|102
|38
|376
|38
|WR
|138
|51
|26
|93
|34
|342
|34
|MUZAFFARPUR
|ECR
|36
|13
|7
|24
|9
|89
|9
|PATNA
|ECR
|14
|5
|2
|9
|3
|33
|3
|RANCHI
|ECR
|234
|87
|43
|156
|58
|578
|58
|SER
|255
|105
|45
|164
|66
|635
|63
|SECUNDERABAD
|SCR
|435
|136
|70
|110
|216
|967
|98
|ECoR
|216
|80
|40
|144
|53
|533
|53
|SILIGURI
|NFR
|39
|14
|6
|26
|10
|95
|10
|THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
|SR
|55
|25
|15
|32
|21
|148
|15
|TOTAL
|4116
|1716
|858
|2289
|991
|9970
|1004
RRB ALP 2025 Notification PDF Out
RRB ALP 2025 notification PDF has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board against advertisement no. CEN No. 01/2025. RRB ALP exam is one of the most sought-after railway exams for 10th pass candidates. Lakhs of candidates apply for this exam. Hence, the competition level is also high. The notification consists the complete details regarding the eligibility criteria, selection process, syllabus, exam pattern, etc. We have shared the RRB ALP notification PDF below.
|
RRB ALP 2025 Notification PDF
|
Download PDF Adv. No.: 01/2024 ALP
RRB ALP 2025 Application Form
RRB ALP application form 2025 window has been activated by the RRB. During the apply online period, i.e. from 12th April to 11th May 2025, the candidates will be able to fill out the forms. The link to fill the RRB ALP application form is given below.
Steps to Apply for RRB ALP Recruitment 2025
Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB and visit the RRB region from where you want to apply for the exam.
Step 2: Click on the link that displays of the RRB ALP 2025 Notification.
Step 3: Register yourself for the exam with the personal details required.
Step 4: For registration, fill in your basic details such as your name, your parent’s name, contact information, mail-id etc.
Step 5: As you click on the submit button, you will receive an OTP. Enter that OTP to proceed.
Step 6: Once the OTP is validated, process the generated mail for login credentials.
Step 7: Log in with the credentials and provide the details asked by the application.
Step 8: Pay the required application fee as mentioned by the board.
Step 9: Download the copy of the RRB ALP application and take its print out for further use.
RRB ALP 2025 Application Fee
It is mandatory to pay the RRB ALP application fee as per your category. If a candidate fails to pay the application fee, then his/her application form will be rejected. Check the category wise RRB ALP application fee below.
|
Category of the candidate
|
Application Fee
|
SC / ST / Ex-Serviceman / PWDs / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically backward class.
(The fee for these categories shall be refunded after deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in First Stage CBT.)
|
Rs. 250
|
Others
|
Rs. 500
RRB ALP 2025 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Qualification
The candidates who are interested in applying for the RRB ALP exam need to fulfil the educational qualification and age limit criteria. We have stated the eligibility criteria for RRB ALP exam in the table below.
RRB ALP Educational Qualification
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
RRB Assistant Loco Pilot
|
Matriculation / SSLC, ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Armature and Coil Winder / Electrician / Electronics Mechanic / Fitter / Heat Engine / Instrument Mechanic / Machinist / Mechanic Diesel / Mechanic Motor Vehicle / Millwright Maintenance Mechanic / Mechanic Radio & TV / Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Mechanic / Tractor Mechanic / Turner / Wireman
OR
Matriculation / SSLC, Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the trades mentioned above
OR
3 years Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile Engineering
OR
Combination of various streams of these Engineering disciplines from a recognised Institution in lieu of ITI.
Candidates with a degree in the Engineering disciplines mentioned above can also apply.
RRB ALP Age Limit as on 01/07/2025
Candidates applying for the RRB ALP exam need to be between the ages of 18 years to 30 years to apply for the exam. Age relaxation will be applicable for those who belong to the reserved categories.
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Selection Process
Lakhs of candidates apply for the RRB ALP recruitment. Hence, in order to select the best candidate, RRB ALP selection process is done. It is one of the most competitive exams in India for Matric pass candidates. The selection process consists of four stages. Candidates need to qualify each stage to be eligible to be appointed as RRB ALP. Check the RRB ALP recruitment 2025 selection process in the table below.
|
RRB ALP & Technician Recruitment 2025 Selection Process
|
Post
|
Selection Process
|
RRB Assistant Loco Pilot
|
Stage 1: CBT I
Stage 2: CBT II
Stage 3: Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
Stage 4: Document Verification
Candidates will have to qualify each round to be called for the next round for selection.
RRB ALP 2025 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
The Railway Recruitment Board prescribes the RRB ALP exam pattern and syllabus along with the notification. The exam pattern varies for CBT 1 and 2. We have shared the RRB ALP exam pattern for CBT 1 and 2 below.
RRB ALP 2025 Exam Pattern for CBT 1
RRB ALP 2025 CBT 1 exam is conducted in online mode for 75 marks. A total of 75 multiple-choice questions are to be answered in 1 Hour. Candidates are awarded 1 mark for every correct answer while a negative marking of 1/3 is done for an incorrect answer marked by the candidate. The questions in the RRB ALP CBT 1 are asked from Mathematics, Mental Ability, General Science, General Awareness.
|
RRB ALP Exam Pattern - CBT 1
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|Maximum Marks
|Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Mathematics, Mental Ability, General Science, General Awareness
|
75
|
75
|
- UR - 40%
- OBC/SC - 30%
- ST - 25%
|Total
|75
|75
|-
RRB ALP 2025 Exam Pattern for CBT 2
The candidates who qualify the RRB ALP CBT 1 are eligible to appear for CBT 2. The RRB ALP CBT 2 round will have two parts. Part A has questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Basic Science & Engineering and Part B will be based on Relevant Trades. 1 mark for each correct answer, a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each incorrect answer. Check the table below to know the RRB ALP CBT 2 exam pattern.
|
RRB ALP Exam Pattern - CBT 2
|
Section
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Duration
|
A
|
Mathematics
|
100
|
90 Mins
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Basic Science & Engineering
|
B
|
Relevant Trade
|
75
|
60 Mins
|
Total
|
175
|
2 Hours 30 Mins
You may also apply for other Government Jobs
