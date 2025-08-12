RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025: Exam Date (Out), City Slip, Admit Card, Syllabus, Vacancies, Notification, 1036 Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is responsible for the recruitment of various posts for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories or RRB MI. RRB released the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Notification 2025 PDF on 6th January 2025 for 1036 vacancies for both graduate and undergraduate posts. Candidates can apply online for the post of Junior Stenographer, Junior Translator, Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Cook, PGT, TGT, Physical Training Instructor (Male & Female (EM)), Assistant Mistress (Jr. School), Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Assistant (School), Head Cook, Fingerprint Examiner. Candidates who have applied for the exam shall be able to appear for the exam on 10th to 12th September 2025. Get complete details on this post for RRB MI recruitment here.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRN Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam date 2025 on its website. The candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to take the exam from 10th to 12th September 2025. The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam city slip and admit card shall be released 10 and 4 days respectively prior to the exam date.
The candidates keen on getting a job for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment 2025 can begin to apply online for the exam online from 7th January 2025 onwards. The form has to be filed online at rrbapply.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a recruitment notification for various posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories. Candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can fill out the application form for 1036 vacancies from 7th January to 6th February 2025. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category Recruitment is a great opportunity for both graduate and undergraduate candidates who are looking to join the Indian Railways Department. Get complete information on this page here.
RRB MI Recruitment 2025 Highlights
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts one of the most popular railway exams which is the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 to recruit candidates for various posts under Ministerial and Isolated Categories. We have shared the major highlights of the exam in the following table.
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 Overview
|
Recruitment Board
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Name
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (RRB MI)
|
Posts
|
Junior Stenographer, Junior Translator, Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Cook, PGT, TGT, Physical Training Instructor (Male & Female (EM)), Assistant Mistress (Jr. School), Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Assistant (School), Head Cook, Fingerprint Examiner
|
Vacancies
|
1036
|
Registration Dates
|
7th January to 6th February 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer Based Mode
|
Selection Process
|
Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Stenography Skill Test (SST)/ Translation Test (TT)/ Performance Test (PT)/ Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable), Document Verification and Medical Examination
|
Official website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in/
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories include recruitment for posts such as: Junior Stenographer, Junior Translator, Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Cook, PGT, TGT, Physical Training Instructor (Male & Female (EM)), Assistant Mistress (Jr. School), Music Mistress, Dance Mistress, Laboratory Assistant (School), Head Cook, Fingerprint Examiner posts. Candidates can download the official notification PDF by clicking on the link which is given below here.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025: Important Dates
The RRB has announced the important dates associated with the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts along with the official notification. The exam is scheduled for three days in September 2025. The following table displays the important dates associated with the exam.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Notification
|
6th January 2025
|
Online Application Link
|
7th January 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
6th February 2025
|
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
|
6th February 2025
|
Online Application Modification Date
|
9 to 18th February 2025
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Date
|
10th to 12th September 2025
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Vacancy 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced to fill up a total of 1036 vacancies for various Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts Out of the total vacancies released, 753 are for teaching vacancies. The post-wise vacancy distribution as mentioned in the official notification is as follows.
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Vacancy 2025
|
Posts
|
Vacancies
|
Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) of different subjects
|
187
|
Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training)
|
03
|
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) of different subjects
|
338
|
Chief Law Assistant
|
54
|
Public Prosecutor
|
20
|
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium)
|
18
|
Scientific Assistant/Training
|
02
|
Junior Translator (Hindi)
|
130
|
Senior Publicity Inspector
|
03
|
Staff & welfare Inspector
|
59
|
Librarian
|
10
|
Music Teacher (Female)
|
03
|
Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects
|
188
|
Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School)
|
02
|
Laboratory Assistant /School
|
07
|
Lab Assistant Grade 3 (Chemist and Metallurgist)
|
12
|
Total
|
1036
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 Application Form
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories application form 2025 has been made available on 7th January 2025 at rrbcdg.gov.in or rrbapply.gov.in. The candidates will be able to apply online for the exam until the last date which is up to 6th February 2025. Candidates must take a note that they can apply to only one RRB and only one common online application (in order of preference for any or all the notified posts).
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Application Fee 2025
Candidates who apply for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category Recruitment 2025 have to pay the application fee as per their categories. The fee shall vary depending on the category the candidate belongs to. Furthermore, the fee can be made using Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Only online mode of payment will be accepted. Check the following table to know the category wise fee.
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Application Fee
|
Categories
|
Application Fee
|
SC / ST / PWD / Women / Transgender / Minorities / Economic Backward Classes / Ex-servicemen
|
Rs. 250
|
Other Categories
|
Rs. 500
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who apply online for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category Recruitment 2025 need to fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed by the RRB. The age limit and educational qualification of the candidate varies according to the post for which one has applied for. The following table has the details of the basic eligibility criteria for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category Recruitment.
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category Eligibility
|
Age Limit
|
Minimum age limit: 18 years
Maximum age limit: 48 years
(the maximum age limit varies as per the post which the candidate has applied for)
|
Educational Qualification
|
12th Pass/Graduation/Post Graduation as per the post for which the candidate has applied
|
Can final year students apply for the exam?
|
Those awaiting results of the final examination of the prescribed minimum educational qualification whose final results will be declared after the closing date of online submission of application SHOULD NOT apply.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories 2025 Exam Pattern
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories exam consists of objective questions. The total number of questions are 100 for a total of 100 marks. A negative marking of 1/3 is applicable for each incorrect answer marked by the candidate. The following table has information on the exam pattern for the exam.
|
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subjects
|
Total No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Professional Ability
|
50
|
50
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
15
|
15
|
Mathematics
|
10
|
10
|
General Science
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
