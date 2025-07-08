RRB NTPC recruitment 2025 notification was released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Through the RRB NTPC exam, a total of 11558 vacancies will be filled up for the post of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, etc. Get complete details on RRB NTPC exam here such as notification date, exam date, application date, eligibility, admit card, result, cut off, etc.
The RRB NTPC application status 2025 has been released online on 8th July 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can now check their RRB NTPC Application Status 2025 online to know whether their form has been accepted or not.
The official RRB NTPC answer key 2025 has been released online on 1st July 2025. Candidates can view their answer key and also raise objections against it by 6th July 2025 up to 11:55 PM. Download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Link.
The RRB NTPC exam city slip 2025 has been released officially on 26th May 2025 late night. Candidates who have applied for the exam can begin to download the exam RRB NTPC city slip for Graduate posts.
The RRB NTPC Application Status for Graduate level post has been released by the RRBs on 14th May 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Graduate level post can now check their status online. The exam is set to begin from 5th June 2025 onwards.
The RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 is now officially announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its regional website. The exam for Graduate and Undergraduate positions will be held on multiple days, i.e. from 5th June and end on 23rd June 2025.
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the application last date for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment 2025 for both graduate and undergraduate level posts. Candidates can apply for RRB NTPC UG up to October 27. Previously, the application deadline was October 20. The application deadline for RRB NTPC graduate posts is October 20. Previously, it was October 13.
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the detailed RRB NTPC recruitment 2025 notification on its official website. The detailed notification gives you the details for the examination process. At present, RRB has released the notification PDF for Graduate posts for which the apply online link shall activate on 14th September 2025 onwards. A total of 8113 vacancies will be filled up for graduate posts while 3445 vacancies will be filled up for undergraduate posts. A total of 11558 Non-Technical Popular Categories vacancies will be filled up in the various zones of Indian Railways.
The apply online for RRB NTPC recruitment 2025 shall begin on 14th September 2025 and end on 13th October 2025. The apply online date will vary for both graduate and undergraduate posts. Posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Station Master, etc. will be filled up through this examination.
RRB NTPC is one of the most popular exams that is conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for which crores of candidates apply. The selection is done through CBT 1, CBT 2, typing test/skill test/computer-based aptitude test (wherever applicable), document verification, and medical examination. Get more details on the RRB NTPC exam such as exam date, notification release date, vacancy, form date, eligibility, exam pattern, selection process etc here.
The major highlights of RRB NTPC 2025 exam are as follows:
|RRB NTPC 2025- Exam Summary
|Name of the Organization
|Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|Job Role
|Graduate Posts- Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Accountant Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist
Under Graduate Posts- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, Trains Clerk
|Advt. No.
|RRB/ADI/Advt./CEN 05 & CEN 06/2024
|Job Location
|Across India
|Total Vacancy
|11558
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Qualification for RRB NTPC
|12th (+2 Stage) / Any Graduates
|Age Limit
|18 to 30 Years / 18 to 33 Years
|Selection for RRB NTPC
|CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Test
|Official Website
|http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
The RRB NTPC exam date has been notified by the officials. The exam for graduate post has been completed successfully while that for undergraduate posts it will be held from 7th August to 8th September 2025. You can check the following table to know the revised RRB NTPC application date, last date, exam date, etc.
|RRB NTPC 2025: Important Dates
|Exam Events
|CEN 05/2024 [Graduates]
|CEN 05/2024 [Under Graduates]
|RRB NTPC Notification 2025
|2nd September 2024
|2nd September 2024
|Start Date To RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
|14th September 2024
|21st September 2024
|Last Date To Apply Online
|20th October 2024 (11:59 pm, revised)
|27th October 2024 (11:59 pm, revised)
|Last date to pay application fee
|21st to 22nd October 2024
|28th to 29th October 2024
|Last date to modify RRB NTPC application form
|23rd to 30th October 2024
|30th October to 6th November 2024
|RRB NTPC Application Status
|--
|Released on 8th July 2025
|RRB NTPC Exam Dates
|5th June and end on 23rd June 2025
|7th August to 8th September 2025
Q. How many RRB NTPC 2025 vacancies have been released?
A. The RRB has released a total of 11558 vacancies for undergraduate and graduate posts. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts of Goods Guard, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Station Master, etc.
The RRB NTPC admit card 2025 will be released for each date separately. The candidates will be able to download the call letter online from 3rd August 2025 for each day.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has the detailed RRB NTPC notification PDF on its official website. Through this latest railway exam, a total of 11558 vacancies will be filled up. We have shared the short notification PDF below for your reference.
RRB NTPC 2025 Notification PDF (For Graduate post)
RRB has released the tentative RRB NTPC 2025 vacancy along with the notification. As per RRB NTPC Notification 2025, this year 3445 vacancies are released for Under Graduate level posts and 8113 vacancies for Graduate level Posts. A total of 11558 vacancies have been released for graduate and undergraduate posts. Check the table below for more clarity.
|RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy for Under Graduate Posts
|S. No.
|Name of the posts
|Total Vacancies(All RRBs)
|1
|Junior Clerk cum Typist
|990
|2
|Accounts Clerk cum Typist
|361
|3
|Trains Clerk
|72
|4
|Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|2022
|Grand Total
|3445
|RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy for Graduate Posts
|S. No.
|Name of the posts
|Total Vacancies(All RRBs)
|2
|Goods Train Manager
|3144
|3
|Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor
|1736
|4
|Senior Clerk cum Typist
|732
|5
|Junior Account Assistant cum Typist
|1507
|8
|Station Master
|994
|Grand Total
|8113
The candidates can apply for the following posts in RRB NTPC.
|
RRB NTPC Post Name
|
Accounts Clerk cum Typist
|
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist
|
Commercial Apprentice and Station Master
|
Senior Clerk cum Typist
|
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|
Senior Time Keeper
|
Goods Guard
|
Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|
Junior Clerk cum Typist
|
Trains Clerk
|
Junior Time Keeper
|
Traffic Assistant
The Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB NTPC application 2025 on its official regional websites for all levels once the notification is released. Candidates who are willing to fill the forms have to apply for the RB NTPC exam online. The steps to fill the RRB NTPC form are as follows:
The category wise RRB NTPC application fee is given in the table below. You must note that your application fee will be refunded to your source after you have appeared for the RRB NTPC online test.
|
Category of the candidate
|
Gender
|
Application Fee
|
General, OBC
|
Male
|
Rs. 500
|
General, OBC, SC, ST
|
Female, Male
|
Rs. 250
|
SC, ST, EWS
|
Male
|
Rs. 250
|
General, SC, ST, OBC
|
Transgender, Female
|
Rs. 250
The Railway Recruitment Board specified the RRB NTPC eligibility criteria along with the notification. The candidates willing to apply for RRB NTPC exam have to fulfill the age limit, educational qualification according to the post that they will be applying for. Check the details about RRB NTPC exam eligibility here.
The age limit to apply for RRB NTPC exam for undergraduate and graduate post varies. The age relaxation for the reserved category of candidates is applicable as per govt. rules. Check the RRB NTPC age limit below in the table.
|
RRB NTPC Post Wise Age Limit
|
RRB NTPC Post Name
|
Age Limit
|
Undergraduate posts
|
18 to 30 years
|
Graduate
|
18 to 33 years
The category wise RRB NTPC age limit relaxation for OBC, SC, ST, Ex Servicemen, etc is given in the table below. You must note that age relaxation is also applicable to those who are currently serving in the Indian Railways and are domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir.
|
Category
|
Relaxation in Upper Limit
|
OBC-Non Creamy Layer (NCL)
|
3 years
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
Ex-Servicemen (UR)
|
30 Years plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years
|
Ex-Servicemen (OBC-Non Creamy)
|
33 Years plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years
|
Ex-Servicemen (SC/ST)
|
35 Years plus Number of years of service rendered in Defence plus 3 years.
|
PwBD (UR)
|
10 years
|
PwBD (OBC-NCL)
|
13 years
|
PwBD (SC/ST)
|
15 years
The RRB NTPC educational qualification for each post is mentioned in the table below.
|
RRB NTPC Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|
Passed Class 12 or equivalent examination
|
Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master
|
Graduation from a recognized University/Institute
As the RRB releases vacancy for multiple posts, therefore, the selection process for each of the posts vary. The RRB NTPC selection criteria is given in the table below.
|
Sl.
No.
|
Name of the post
|
1st stage
CBT
|
2nd stage
CBT
|
Skill Test
requirement
|
1
|
Junior Clerk cum
Typist
|
Common
for
all
posts
|
Common
For all
Level 2
Posts
|
Typing Skill Test
|
2
|
Accounts Clerk cum
Typist
|
Typing Skill Test
|
3
|
Junior Time Keeper
|
Typing Skill Test
|
4
|
Trains Clerk
|
——————
|
5
|
Commercial cum
Ticket Clerk
|
Separate for
Level 3 post
|
——————
|
6
|
Traffic Assistant
|
Separate for
Level 4 post
|
Computer
Based Aptitude
Test
|
7
|
Goods Guard
|
Common
For
all
Level 5
posts
|
——————
|
8
|
Senior Commercial
cum Ticket Clerk
|
——————
|
9
|
Senior Clerk cum
Typist
|
Typing Skill Test
|
10
|
Junior Account
Assistant cum Typist
|
Typing Skill Test
|
11
|
Senior Time Keeper
|
Typing Skill Test
|
12
|
Commercial
Apprentice
|
Common
For
all Level 6
posts
|
——————
|
13
|
Station Master
|
Computer
Based Aptitude
Test
The RRB conducts the written test in two stages, Stage 1 and Stage 2. The 1st stage is common to all the candidates who apply for the RRB NTPC exam. However, only those candidates are eligible to appear for stage 2 who qualify the 1st stage. Both tests are objective in nature. Normalization process will be applicable in the exam since the exam will be held on multiple days and multiple shifts. To prepare for the exam, candidates should check out the RRB NTPC syllabus and also practice RRB NTPC question paper. Check the details of RRB NTPC exam pattern for stage 1 and 2 in the table below.
RRB NTPC stage 1 is common to all the candidates who apply for the exam. There are three sections in it for a total of 100 marks. All the questions are objective in nature. Check the RRB NTPC stage 1 exam pattern below in the table.
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
90 minutes
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
30
|
30
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
100
|
100
The candidates who qualify stage 1 are eligible to appear for RRB NTPC stage 2 exam. This also involves three sections. However, the difficulty level of the questions that are asked in it is more. Hence, candidates need to practice complex problems to be able to qualify this stage. Here is the RRB NTPC stage 2 exam pattern.
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Mathematics
|
35
|
35
|
90 minutes
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
35
|
35
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
120
|
120
Check RRB NTPC Cut Off
The RRB NTPC exam is conducted to recruit candidates for undergraduate and graduate posts. Candidates have to apply for the RRB NTPC exam as pr the RRB region as the vacancies are released region wise. We have shared the RRB’s official website for each region in the table below.
|
Name of RRBs
|
Websites
|
Ahmedabad
|
rrbahmedabad.gov.in
|
Ajmer
|
rrbajmer.gov.in
|
Allahabad
|
rrbald.gov.in
|
Bangalore
|
rrbbnc.gov.in
|
Bhopal
|
rrbbhopal.gov.in
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
rrbbbs.gov.in
|
Chandigarh
|
rrbcdg.gov.in
|
Chennai
|
rrbchennai.gov.in
|
Gorakhpur
|
rrbgkp.gov.in
|
Guwahati
|
rrbguwahati.gov.in
|
Jammu & Srinagar
|
rrbjammu.nic.in
|
Kolkata
|
rrbkolkata.gov.in
|
Malda
|
rrbmalda.gov.in
|
Mumbai
|
rrbmumbai.gov.in
|
Patna
|
rrbpatna.gov.in
|
Ranchi
|
rrbranchi.gov.in
|
Secunderabad
|
rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
|
Siliguri
|
rrbsiliguri.gov.in
|
Muzaffarpur
|
rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
|
Bilaspur
|
rrbbilaspur.gov.in
