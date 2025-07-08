RRB NTPC Application Status 2025 Out for Undergraduate Level Posts, Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC application status 2025 Out! The RRB NTPC application status for undergraduate post has been released on 8th July 2025. Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC undergraduate post will be able to check the RRB NTPC application status online from RRB website or the link shared here on this page. The application status allows one to know whether their forms have been shortlisted or not. Get complete details on this page.
RRB NTPC Application Status 2025
The RRB NTPC application status 2025 has been released on 8th July 2025 for undergraduate posts. Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC UG posts can check their application status by logging in at rrbapply.gov.in/. The Railway NTPC application status has been released for all candidates. The application status notifies the candidates about the acceptance or rejection of their applications for 3,445 vacancies for undergraduate-level posts. This year, around 63 lakh candidates have submitted their applications for RRB NTPC.
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status 2025
A total of 12167679 RRB NTPC 2025 exam applications have been received, of which 6,326,818 candidates have applied for undergraduate-level posts (12th level posts). The important dates related to RRB NTPC application status are shared in the table below.
RRB NTPC Application Status 2025 Link
RRB has activated the RRB NTPC application status link for undergraduate posts on 8th July 2025. The officials have also sent an email and SMS to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email ID provided in their applications, informing them about whether their applications are accepted/provisionally accepted/rejected. Candidates can view their application status by clicking on the given link.
Official RRB NTPC Application Out Notice
The RRB has released an official notice regarding the RRB NTPC application status on its website. The applciation status can be checked online for the posts of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist & Trains Clerk. As per the RRB notice, the scrutiny of the application has been completed and candidates can now check the status of their application forms. Furthermore, an SMS and email has also been sent to the candidate's registered mobile number and email ID. Check the notice below.
What Details on RRB NTPC Application Status 2025?
The RRB Application Status does not given information regarding the exam city but rather, it has reasons whether the form has been accepted or not by the officials. The following status will be mentioned on the RRB NTPC application form are as follows:
(i) Provisionally accepted
(ii) Provisionally accepted with conditions and
(iii) Rejected (Along with reasons for rejection)
Reason for RRB NTPC Application Form 2025 Rejection
The RRB Application Form is rejected for some candidates as they have not filled the application form in the prescribed manner as proposed by the RRB. The following are some of the reasons leading to rejection of Railway NTPC application form.
- Incorrect details were filled in the application forms.
- Eligibility does not match as per the requirement mentioned in the notification.
- Unclear photograph or signature image.
- Multiple applications submitted by a single candidate.
- Fee payment failed.
