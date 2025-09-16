AFCAT 2 2025: Result Out, Cutoff, Syllabus, Pattern, Question Paper

AFCAT is an entrance examination which is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year. Candidates are selected for multiple posts in Flying and Ground Duty [Technical and Non-Technical]. AFCAT 1 notification is released for 336 vacancies. Get complete details on the AFCAT eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection process, exam pattern, and other necessary details.
AFCAT 1 2025 Exam
The Air Force Common Admission Test commonly known as AFCAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the Indian Air Force. Candidates are selected for multiple posts in Flying and Ground Duty [Technical and Non-Technical]. Candidates who have submitted their application forms for AFCAT 1 Exam will be able to appear for the exam scheduled for 22nd and 23rd February 2025.
AFCAT exam is held twice a year by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for multiple posts in Flying and Ground Duty [Technical and Non-Technical]. Both men and women can apply for this defence exam. The AFCAT exam allows the candidates to serve the nation by qualifying the written exam, AFSB test. Serving as an Air Force officer is a dream for over lakhs of candidates. Read this post to get complete details about AFCAT 1 2025 exam such as eligibility criteria, vacancy, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus and more.
AFCAT 1 2025 - Exam Summary
IAF shall conduct the AFCAT 1 2025 exam for Ground Duty (Non-Technical and Technical) and in the Flying Branch. Check the major highlights of the AFCAT exam in the table below.
|
AFCAT 1 2025 Exam Highlights
|
Name of the Exam
|
AFCAT 1 2025 Exam
|
Conducted by
|
Indian Air Force
|
Post Name
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical and Technical) and Gazetted Officers in Flying Branches
|
Vacancies
|
336
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Frequency of the exam
|
Twice a year
|
Category
|
Defence Jobs
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online (Computer Based Test)
|
Total Number of Questions
|
AFCAT: 100 & EKT: 50
|
Medium of the exam
|
English
|
Selection Process
|
Written test- AFSB Test- Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
afcat.cdac.in
AFCAT 2025 Exam Date
The AFCAT 1 2025 notification will be issued on 20th May 2025. The exam is supposed to be held in August. The important dates related to AFCAT exam is shared in the table below.
|Events
|Dates
|AFCAT Notification 2025
|2nd December 2024
|Commencement of Application Form
|2nd December 2024 (11 am)
|Last Date to Apply Online
|31st December 2024 (11:30 pm)
|AFCAT Admit Card 2025
|7th February 2025 (5 pm)
|AFCAT Exam Date 2025
| 22nd and 23rd February 2025
|AFCAT 2025 Result
|--
|Course Commences From
|January 2026
AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2025
Candidates who have applied successfully for the AFCAT 1 exam can download the AFCAT admit card from the IAF website. The admit card will be release online on 7th February 2025 (5 pm). The admit card is an important piece of document that allows one to appear for the exam.
AFCAT 1 2025 Notification
IAF released the AFCAT 1 Notification 2025 on its website on 2nd December 2024. All the eligible male and female candidates can apply for the AFCAT exam up to 31st December 2024 (11:30 pm). The exam shall be held in on 22nd and 23rd February 2025. You can download the AFCAT 1 notification PDF by clicking on the link that is shared below here.
AFCAT 2025 Vacancy
IAF has a total of 336 vacancies in the AFCAT Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical branches). Check the branch wise vacancy in the table below.
|AFCAT 1 2025 Vacancy
|Entry
|Branch
|Course Number
|Vacancies (Men) (SSC)
|Vacancies (Women)
|AFCAT Entry
|Flying
|219/26F/SSC/M & W
|21
|09
|Ground-Duty(Technical)
|218/26T/SSC/ 108AEC/ M & W
|AE(L): 95
AE(M): 53
|AE(L): 27
AE(M): 14
|Ground-Duty(Non-Technical)
|218/26G/SSC/M & W
|Weapon System (WS) Branch: 14
Admin: 42
Accts: 13
Lgs: 11
Edn: 07
Met: 07
|Weapon System (WS) Branch: 03
Admin: 11
Accts: 02
Lgs: 03
Edn: 02
Met: 02
|NCC Special Entry
|Flying
|219/26F/PC/M and
219/26F/SSC/M&W
|10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC.
How to Apply for AFCAT 2025 Exam?
AFCAT 1 2025 application form has to be filled online Only. The candidates who fulfill the AFCAT 2025 eligibility criteria could apply for it through the official website which is https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in OR https://afcat.cdac.in. Alternatively, you can also follow the steps that have been mentioned here to apply for the exam.
Steps to Apply for AFCAT 2025 Exam
Step 1- Registration Process
- Visit the official website of AFCAT.
- If you are a new user click on the “New User Registration” link.
- Register yourself using the details asked.
- An OTP will be sent to you registered email Id and mobile number.
Step 2- Login
- Login for AFCAT exam using the Registration Number and Password and select the post for which you wish to apply.
- Fill up the details asked such as qualification, communication details, etc.
- Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
- Submit the application and make sure to take a print out of the form for further use.
AFCAT 1 2025 Application Fee
Candidates registering for AFCAT entry will have to pay an amount of Rs. 250/- as an examination fee.
AFCAT 2025 Eligibility
AFCAT exam eligibility consists of fulfilling the age limit, qualification, marital status and more. Candidates must go through the technical and non-technical AFCAT eligibility before they apply for the exam.
AFCAT Age Limit as
The age limit for AFCAT exam for flying and Ground Duty are as follows.
|
Category
|
Minimum Age
|
Maximum Age
|
Flying Branch through AFCAT & NCC Special Entry
|
20 years
|
24 years
|
Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch
|
26 years
Marital Status for AFCAT Exam
Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible.
AFCAT Qualification
Candidates must have passed their Graduation from a recognized university to be able to appear for the AFCAT exam. The Category wise educational qualification has been mentioned in the following table.
|
AFCAT Category
|
AFCAT Qualification
|
Flying Branch
|
Class 12th pass with Maths & Physics with at least 50% marks in each subject with a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
OR
B. Tech/B. E. from a recognized university with 60% marks or equivalent.
OR
Candidates who have cleared Section A & B exam of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches
|
10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum 3 years degree course) in any discipline from a recognized university with a minimum of 60% marks.
|
Ground Duty (Technical) Branch
|
Minimum 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from a recognized University.
Download AFCAT Previous Year Papers
AFCAT 2025 Selection Process
The AFCAT 2025 selection process consists of three phases – Online Exam/ EKT for Technical Candidates, AFSB Interview and Final Selection after Medical Test.
- Computer-Based Test: The AFCAT CBT is the first stage of the selection process. The CBT is an objective paper and is mandatory for every candidate who is willing to join the Air Force.
- AFSB Test: Candidates who qualify the AFCAT CBT shall be called to appear for the interview or the personality test.
- Medical Examination: Lastly, a medical exam will be held to know if the candidate is physically and mentally fit to be appointed as Air Force officer.
AFCAT 2025 Exam Pattern
AFCAT exam consists of objective type of questions. There shall be two sections in the AFCAT exam. AFCAT paper is compulsory for each candidate while EKT is only for those who apply for the technical branch. Given below is the AFCAT exam pattern that will help you to strategize your preparation for the exam.
- Both AFCAT Written and EKT Exam will be conducted in English Medium only.
- Each question will consist of 3 marks both in AFCAT written and EKT Exam
- 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
- Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable.
- Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.
|
Exam
|
Type
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
AFCAT
|
Compulsory
|
General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test, Numerical Ability
|
100
|
300
|
2 hr
|
EKT
|
If Applying for Technical Branch
|
Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Science
|
50
|
150
|
45 Min
Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview
Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB).
AFCAT 2025 Result
AFCAT 102$ Result will be declared at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can check their score and AFSB Interview Dates. Candidates need to select the DATE and VENUE for AFSB Testing themselves within a stipulated time. After that IAF allot the venue randomly to the candidates who fail to choose their date and venue.
