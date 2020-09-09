AFCAT 2020 Exam on 3rd & 4th Oct: Download Previous Year Papers (PDF) of AFCAT & EKT Online Exam for Free

AFCAT 2020 Exam on 3rd & 4th Oct: Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam on 3rd & 4th October in online mode for the recruitment of 256 Vacancies through the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT- 02/2020) for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches/ NCC Special Entry/ Meteorology Entry. The selection process of AFCAT 2020 recruitment will consist of three phases – Online Exam/ EKT for Technical Candidates, AFSB Interview, and Final Selection after Medical Test. For cracking AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy.

So, to enhance your chances of clearing the AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article.

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help the candidates in their exam preparation. Remember that there is separate time limit for AFCAT Online Exam & EKT Exam and there will be negative marking for wrong answers in AFCAT 2020 Exam. Candidates are advised to simply maximize their score however they can.

So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of AFCAT Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100/300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50/150 45 Minutes

Note:

Both AFCAT Online and EKT Exam will be conducted in English Medium only. Each question will consist of 3 marks both in AFCAT Online and EKT Exam 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Questions will be based on the metric system of Weights & Measures wherever applicable. Air Force has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous AFCAT Exams. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of the AFCAT 2020 Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the exam preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics for all the sections – General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test of AFCAT 2020 Online Exam.

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guess works while attempting both sections – Mathematics and General Ability Test. Therefore, practicing previous year papers online will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in AFCAT 2020 Exam.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam.