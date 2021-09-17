AFCAT (2) 2021 Result Declared @afcat.cdac.in: Check Official Cutoff Marks, IAF AFSB Interview Dates Selection Process

AFCAT (2) 2021 Result Declared @afcat.cdac.in: AFCAT 2021 Results are out now at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can check the result from the direct link shared in the article and select the Indian Air Force (IAF) AFSB Interview Dates.

AFCAT (2) 2021 Result Declared @afcat.cdac.in: Indian Air Force (IAF) declared the results of AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam at its official website afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who appeared in the AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam held from 28th, 29th & 30th August 2021 can check their results now. Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) for 334 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Posts.

AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam consisted of the AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT). AFCAT Online Exam was conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

AFCAT (2) 2021 Official Cut-off Marks AFCAT 157 (Out of 300 Marks) EKT 18 (Out of 150 Marks)

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam

AFCAT AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks) EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks) AFCAT (01) 2021 165 30 AFCAT (02) 2020 155 40 AFCAT (01) 2020 153 40 AFCAT (02) 2019 142 50 AFCAT (01) 2019 133 50 AFCAT (02) 2018 140 55 AFCAT (01) 2018 155 60 AFCAT (02) 2017 160 60 AFCAT (01) 2017 150 60 AFCAT (02) 2016 148 60 AFCAT (01) 2016 132 52 AFCAT (02) 2015 144 52 AFCAT (01) 2015 126 55 AFCAT (02) 2014 123 45

Select AFCAT (2) 2021 AFSB Interview Date and Venue

Step-1: Go to the official website of AFCAT, i.e., afcat.cdac.in

Step-2: Go to the ‘Candidate Login’ tab and click on the link AFCAT 02/2021-Cycle

Step-3: A new page will open where the candidates need to fill in details like Email ID, password and Captcha Code.

Step-4: Check your result and download a print copy for future use.

Step-5: Candidates can choose the date and venue for the AFSB interview.

Call letter will be available soon for download after choosing a date, venue and filling in bank details for travel allowance. For AFCAT 02/2021 Queries contact at afcatcell@cdac.in or on 020 - 25503105 / 106, Call Timings: Monday to Friday 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM & 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

AFCAT (2) 2021 Phase-2: Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview

Candidates who have obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT (2) 2021 Exam will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) by the Indian Air Force. Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Branch will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB). Candidates who opt for the flying branch can only opt for Dehradun, Mysore and Varanasi.

Travel Allowance (TA)

To and fro travelling fare by the shortest route of AC-III Tier/AC Chair Car or actual normal bus fare will be reimbursed to the candidates appearing in AFSB for the first time. Change of address, if any, must be intimated to the Board well before arrival. You shall furnish the railway ticket/ bus ticket (hard copy) to the Board, failing which no TA will be paid. For all other modes of travel, TA will be admissible as per the government authorized rules. No TA is admissible if you have already appeared for the same type of entry at any of the Selection Boards. Candidates are to carry a cancelled Cheque for Online Payment.

Documents for AFSB

Candidates are required to bring the following relevant documents, which will be checked during AFSB testing:-

(i) AFCAT Admit Card.

(ii) Original Matriculation/ Secondary School Certificate and Mark sheets issued by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Board. No other certificate will be accepted for verification of the Date of Birth.

(iii) Original Marks Sheet & Certificate of 10+2 (issued by the relevant Board).

(iv) Original/ Provisional Graduation Degree/ Post Graduation Degree Certificates and Mark Sheet of each year/ semester issued by University - only for verification of educational qualifications to check eligibility for the course. A provisional Certificate issued by the college Principal is not acceptable. However, Provisional Degree Certificate issued by the University is acceptable.

(v) In case of final year/ semester students, a Certificate from the College Principal, clearly mentioning the following aspects annotated with proper stamp and seal of the Institution is required:-

(aa) Name of the College.

(ab) Name of the University.

(ac) Discipline in which Graduation/ Post Graduation is obtained.

(ad) Aggregate Percentage.

(ae) Likely Date of Declaration of Final Result (in DD/MM/YYYY Format).

(vi) Two attested photocopies of each of the above-mentioned certificates.

(vii) Original NCC Certificate (if applicable).

(viii) NOC from employers for candidates working in Central/ State Govt. or Public Sector Undertakings.

(ix) Original valid Commercial Pilots’ License, issued by DGCA, if applicable.

(x) Inbound Railway Ticket/ Bus Tickets. (For refund of Travelling Allowance)

(xi) Candidates are also advised to bring twenty copies of recent passport size colour photographs taken in light coloured clothes against a white background for documentation.

Notify Change in Address

Candidates recommended by the IAF for interview by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) who have changed their addresses subsequent to the submission of their application for the examination should immediately after the announcement of the result of the written part of the examination notify the changed address, along with an unstamped self-addressed envelope, also to Wg Cdr PO-3 (A/B) Air HQs. 'J' Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110 106. Failure to comply with this instruction will deprive the candidate of any claim to consideration in the event of his/her not receiving the letter for interview by the AFSB.