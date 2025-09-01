IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
List of Bank Holidays in September 2025: Check All India and State-wise Bank Holiday List

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 1, 2025, 09:41 IST

Banks in India follow different holiday schedules depending on national and state events. Find out the complete list of bank holidays in September 2025, so you can avoid unexpected branch closures and manage your personal or professional banking smoothly.

List of Bank Holidays in September 2025

September is a month that brings a mix of important festivals, cultural celebrations, and regional events across India. For many people, this month is also a time when they plan family gatherings, religious observances, short vacations, or personal work that requires a visit to the bank. 

It is essential for every person who has to manage their finances with bank daily to know about which days the banks will observe closure in their region so that they can avoid inconvenience. 

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in September 2025 which are categorised by the regional observances as directed by the Reserve Bank of India. 

Whether you are scheduling personal banking work, preparing for upcoming festivals, or simply looking for a good time to plan a holiday, this guide will help you stay informed and organized.

READ| Important Days in September 2025

How Many Days are Bank Holidays in September? 

Banks will remain closed for 15 days in the month of September 2025. However, not every region will be observing the same day off. In India, bank holidays are decided based on a combination of national holidays, state-specific festivals, and weekend closures. While the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays, are fixed holidays for banks all over the country, the other holidays in September 2025 may differ depending on the local traditions and government notifications of each state. That is why it is essential to check the official Bank Holidays List for September 2025 that is released by the RBI.

List of Bank Holidays From 1st September to 7th September 2025

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for the first week of September: 

  • 3 September (Wednesday): Banks will observe closure in Ranchi on the occasion of Karma Puja.

  • 4 September (Thursday): Banks will observe closure in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of First Onam

  • 5 September (Friday): Banks will observe closure in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada on the occasion of Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad /Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif.

  • 6 September (Saturday): Banks will observe closure in Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur and Srinagar on the occasion of Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra.

  • 7 September (Sunday): All banks are closed on Sundays as per RBI guidelines. 


Date 

Day 

Event 

Bank Holiday

3 September 2025

Wednesday

Karma Puja

Ranchi

4 September 2025

Thursday

First Onam

Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi

5 September 2025

Friday

Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad

All regions except Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Kolkata, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla

6 September 

Saturday

Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)

Gangtok, Raipur

7 September 

Sunday

Sunday

All regions


