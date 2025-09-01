September is a month that brings a mix of important festivals, cultural celebrations, and regional events across India. For many people, this month is also a time when they plan family gatherings, religious observances, short vacations, or personal work that requires a visit to the bank.
It is essential for every person who has to manage their finances with bank daily to know about which days the banks will observe closure in their region so that they can avoid inconvenience.
Here is a complete list of bank holidays in September 2025 which are categorised by the regional observances as directed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Whether you are scheduling personal banking work, preparing for upcoming festivals, or simply looking for a good time to plan a holiday, this guide will help you stay informed and organized.
How Many Days are Bank Holidays in September?
Banks will remain closed for 15 days in the month of September 2025. However, not every region will be observing the same day off. In India, bank holidays are decided based on a combination of national holidays, state-specific festivals, and weekend closures. While the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays, are fixed holidays for banks all over the country, the other holidays in September 2025 may differ depending on the local traditions and government notifications of each state. That is why it is essential to check the official Bank Holidays List for September 2025 that is released by the RBI.
List of Bank Holidays From 1st September to 7th September 2025
Here is the complete list of bank holidays for the first week of September:
-
3 September (Wednesday): Banks will observe closure in Ranchi on the occasion of Karma Puja.
-
4 September (Thursday): Banks will observe closure in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of First Onam
-
5 September (Friday): Banks will observe closure in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada on the occasion of Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad /Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif.
-
6 September (Saturday): Banks will observe closure in Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur and Srinagar on the occasion of Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra.
-
7 September (Sunday): All banks are closed on Sundays as per RBI guidelines.
Complete List of Bank Holidays in September 2025
Here is the complete list of Bank Holidays that will be observed in the month of September 2025 as per RBI guidelines. Every Second and Fourth Saturday, along with all the Sundays are dedicated as days off for banks as per the RBI mandate released in September 2015.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Event
|
Bank Holiday
|
3 September 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Karma Puja
|
Ranchi
|
4 September 2025
|
Thursday
|
First Onam
|
Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi
|
5 September 2025
|
Friday
|
Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad
|
All regions except Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Kolkata, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla
|
6 September
|
Saturday
|
Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)
|
Gangtok, Raipur
|
7 September
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All regions
|
12 September
|
Friday
|
Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi
|
Jammu, Srinagar
|
13 September
|
Second Saturday
|
Second Saturday
|
All regions
|
14 September
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All regions
|
21 September
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All regions
|
22 September
|
Monday
|
Navratra Sthapna
|
Jaipur
|
23 September 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
|
Jammu, Srinagar
|
27 September 2025
|
Fourth Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
All regions
|
28 September 2025
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All regions
|
29 September 2025
|
Monday
|
Maha Saptami/Durga Puja
|
Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata
|
30 September 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja
|
Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi
