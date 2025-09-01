September is a month that brings a mix of important festivals, cultural celebrations, and regional events across India. For many people, this month is also a time when they plan family gatherings, religious observances, short vacations, or personal work that requires a visit to the bank.

It is essential for every person who has to manage their finances with bank daily to know about which days the banks will observe closure in their region so that they can avoid inconvenience.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in September 2025 which are categorised by the regional observances as directed by the Reserve Bank of India.

Whether you are scheduling personal banking work, preparing for upcoming festivals, or simply looking for a good time to plan a holiday, this guide will help you stay informed and organized.