By Akshita Jolly
Aug 31, 2025, 23:12 IST

School Holidays in September 2025: September brings a month of mixed holidays, along with the ongoing rainy season. Students can expect the closure of schools due to local occasions or heavy rainfall. Check this full article to know.

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025
Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in September 2025: September 2025 brings several holidays, including planned festivals and unexpected weather-related closures. Schools in Andhra Pradesh might remain closed on September 1, 2025, due to heavy rainfall. Students must note that such rain-related closures depend on the district-level decisions. They must keep checking the official updates from the school authorities. 

Public and Regional Holidays in September 2025

Students can check the following public and regional holidays in the table below:

Date(s)

Occasion / Festival

Details

Will Schools be closed?

September 5, 2025

Eid-e-Milad

Schools remain closed as per government-listed public holidays.

Students must keep checking the official notification for the same.

September 30, 2025

Maha Ashtami (Dussehra)

A public holiday marking one of the main days of the Dussehra festival.

Students must keep checking the official notification for the same.

September 24 – October 2, 2025

Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami Holidays

Around a 9-day school break for the Dussehra festival, including Vijaya Dashami on October 2. Depends on the districts and the school authorities. 

Students must keep checking the official notification for the same.

 

How To Stay Updated On School Closures?

Students can check the following points to stay updated on the school closures:

  • Check the official updates from the School Authority Of Andhra Pradesh. 

  • The heavy rainfall can lead to school closures in many areas. Warning and alerts are being issued in many areas. 

  • Visit our website to keep a check on the latest updates.

 Suggestions for Parents & Students

  • Plan Ahead: With a continuous break starting September 24 on account of Dussehra, parents can prepare for travel or educational activities in advance.

  • Stay Updated: For weather-related closures (like on September 1), parents must follow official updates from schools or district education authorities.

  • Use Time In An Engaging Way: Students and children can explore cultural projects or seasonal reading during the long Dussehra holiday.

September 2025 is the month to enjoy the rain-related school closures and also get some relaxation time. Many areas in Jammu have also been on red alert, so every citizen must ensure their safety in these regions and stay inside for the time being. 

