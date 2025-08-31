KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links

Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays September 2025: Complete List of Festival & Weather-Related Holidays

By Akshita Jolly
Aug 31, 2025, 18:12 IST

School Holidays in September 2025: September brings a month of mixed holidays, along with the ongoing rainy season. Students can expect the closure of schools due to local occasions or heavy rainfall. Check this full article to know.

Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays in September 2025: September 2025 brings several holidays, including planned festivals and unexpected weather-related closures. Important public holidays can include Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi and Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday. Apart from this, schools might also be closed due to the heavy rainfall in the Jammu and Kashmir region. 

Rain-Related Holiday: Schools Closed Until September 1

Due to heavy rainfall and landslides, all schools in the Jammu division have been closed till September 1. For students in classes 9 to 12, online classes have been arranged for the same. 

Planned Public and Regional Holidays in September 2025

Students can check the following public and regional holidays in the table below: 

Date

Day

Holiday/Event

Will Schools be closed?

September 5

Friday

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (public holiday)

Students must keep checking the official notification for the same. 

September 12

Friday

Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

Students must keep checking the official notification for the same. 

September 23

Tuesday

Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (regional)

Students must keep checking the official notification for the same. 

How To Stay Updated On School Closures?

Students can check the following points to stay updated on the school closures:

  • Check the official updates from the Directorate of School Education, Jammu. 

  • The heavy rainfall can lead to school closures in many hilly areas. 

  • Visit our website to keep a check on the latest updates. 

September 2025 is the month to enjoy the rain-related school closures and also get some relaxation time. Many areas in Jammu have also been on red alert, so every citizen must ensure their safety in these regions and stay inside for the time being. 

Other Related Links

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News