Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays September 2025: Complete List of Festival & Weather-Related Holidays

Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays in September 2025: September 2025 brings several holidays, including planned festivals and unexpected weather-related closures. Important public holidays can include Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi and Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday. Apart from this, schools might also be closed due to the heavy rainfall in the Jammu and Kashmir region.
Rain-Related Holiday: Schools Closed Until September 1
Due to heavy rainfall and landslides, all schools in the Jammu division have been closed till September 1. For students in classes 9 to 12, online classes have been arranged for the same.
Planned Public and Regional Holidays in September 2025
Students can check the following public and regional holidays in the table below:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday/Event
|
Will Schools be closed?
|
September 5
|
Friday
|
Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (public holiday)
|
Students must keep checking the official notification for the same.
|
September 12
|
Friday
|
Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi
|
Students must keep checking the official notification for the same.
|
September 23
|
Tuesday
|
Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (regional)
|
Students must keep checking the official notification for the same.
How To Stay Updated On School Closures?
Students can check the following points to stay updated on the school closures:
-
Check the official updates from the Directorate of School Education, Jammu.
-
The heavy rainfall can lead to school closures in many hilly areas.
-
Visit our website to keep a check on the latest updates.
September 2025 is the month to enjoy the rain-related school closures and also get some relaxation time. Many areas in Jammu have also been on red alert, so every citizen must ensure their safety in these regions and stay inside for the time being.
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation