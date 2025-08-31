Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays September 2025: Complete List of Festival & Weather-Related Holidays

Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays in September 2025: September 2025 brings several holidays, including planned festivals and unexpected weather-related closures. Important public holidays can include Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi and Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday. Apart from this, schools might also be closed due to the heavy rainfall in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Rain-Related Holiday: Schools Closed Until September 1

Due to heavy rainfall and landslides, all schools in the Jammu division have been closed till September 1. For students in classes 9 to 12, online classes have been arranged for the same.

Planned Public and Regional Holidays in September 2025

Students can check the following public and regional holidays in the table below: