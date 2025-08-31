Maharashtra School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

As Maharashtra students prepare for an exciting academic term, September 2025 will bring a variety of regional celebrations and cultural observances. For finalized dates, parents and schools are advised to refer to official district or school notices, even if this speculative holiday calendar is based on trends from neighboring states and the national average. India's September 2025 school holidays provide a much-needed respite for both teachers and kids. As formally announced by state governments, this extensive article lists the important dates for both national and regional observances.
Maharashtra School Holidays in September 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
September 5, 2025
|
Friday
|
Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)
|
September 22, 2025 – September 30, 2025
|
Monday–Tuesday
|
Navratri Festival Period
|
September 29, 2025
|
Monday
|
Maha Saptami (during Durga Puja)
|
September 30, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Maha Ashtami
Note to Parents and Schools
-
This timetable is based on trends observed in other states and boards, such CBSE, which declares September 22–30, 2025, to be Navratri, a regional vacation.
-
Many states, including Maharashtra, observe Id-e-Milad regularly, which frequently leads to school closures.
-
In some parts of India, Durga Puja-related holidays like Saptami and Ashtami are observed, while in others, they may be declared holidays.
Regular updates will be made to this article to reflect the most recent developments in this field. Fresh concepts, in-depth evaluations, and the most recent information as it becomes available will be included.
Although this timetable provides a useful framework for planning, formal confirmation from the Maharashtra education department or nearby schools is necessary. The choice to close schools for holidays like Id-e-Milad and Navratri ultimately rests with district officials and individual institutions.
State-Wise School Holidays 2025
Ongoing Event
This Teachers' Day, celebrate the educators who've made a difference! Nominate your inspiring teacher (or yourself) for Jagran Josh's "Teachers Who Inspire" campaign. You could be featured in "100 Inspiring Teachers of India 2025," receive an official E-Certificate, and have your story shared on our website and social media. Don't miss this chance to honor excellence—Nominate Now!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation