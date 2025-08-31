KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links

Maharashtra School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Aug 31, 2025, 16:05 IST

Find the complete list of Maharashtra school holidays in September 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

As Maharashtra students prepare for an exciting academic term, September 2025 will bring a variety of regional celebrations and cultural observances. For finalized dates, parents and schools are advised to refer to official district or school notices, even if this speculative holiday calendar is based on trends from neighboring states and the national average. India's September 2025 school holidays provide a much-needed respite for both teachers and kids. As formally announced by state governments, this extensive article lists the important dates for both national and regional observances.

Maharashtra School Holidays in September 2025

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

September 5, 2025

Friday

Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi)

September 22, 2025 – September 30, 2025

Monday–Tuesday

Navratri Festival Period

September 29, 2025

Monday

Maha Saptami (during Durga Puja)

September 30, 2025

Tuesday

Maha Ashtami

Note to Parents and Schools

  • This timetable is based on trends observed in other states and boards, such CBSE, which declares September 22–30, 2025, to be Navratri, a regional vacation.

  • Many states, including Maharashtra, observe Id-e-Milad regularly, which frequently leads to school closures.

  • In some parts of India, Durga Puja-related holidays like Saptami and Ashtami are observed, while in others, they may be declared holidays. 

Regular updates will be made to this article to reflect the most recent developments in this field. Fresh concepts, in-depth evaluations, and the most recent information as it becomes available will be included. 

Although this timetable provides a useful framework for planning, formal confirmation from the Maharashtra education department or nearby schools is necessary. The choice to close schools for holidays like Id-e-Milad and Navratri ultimately rests with district officials and individual institutions.

State-Wise School Holidays 2025

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

Ongoing Event

This Teachers' Day, celebrate the educators who've made a difference! Nominate your inspiring teacher (or yourself) for Jagran Josh's "Teachers Who Inspire" campaign. You could be featured in "100 Inspiring Teachers of India 2025," receive an official E-Certificate, and have your story shared on our website and social media. Don't miss this chance to honor excellence—Nominate Now! 

Also Check:

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday in September 2025

Telangana School Holiday in September 2025

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News