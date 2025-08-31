Punjab School Holidays in September 2025: Check School Closures Due to Rain and Major Festivals

Punjab school holidays in September 2025: The state of Punjab is currently facing challenging weather conditions as several districts remain affected by heavy rains and flood-like situations. For the safety of students, the Punjab government has already announced multiple school closures in different regions. Alongside these precautionary holidays due to floods, the month of September 2025 also brings several important festivals and regional observances, leading to more school holidays across the state. If you are a student or parent, it is important to stay updated with the latest list of holidays. Check this article for the complete details of Punjab school holidays in September 2025, including closures due to ongoing heavy rains and festival-related events. Recent School Holiday Announcement (August 27–30, 2025)

The Punjab government declared that all schools, including government and private institutions, remained closed from August 27 to 30, 2025, due to continuous heavy rainfall and flood alerts across various districts. Authorities took this precautionary step keeping student safety as the top priority. There is also a possibility of extended school closures in certain flood-affected districts if weather conditions do not improve. Parents and students are advised to regularly check updates from the Punjab Education Department for further announcements. Check Punjab Schools Closed from August 27 to 30 Amid Heavy Rain and Flood Alerts List of Punjab School Holidays in September 2025 Below is the detailed list of tentative school holidays in Punjab for September 2025. While some are official public holidays, others are observed regionally and may vary depending on local administration decisions.

Public Holiday in Punjab Maharaj Agarsain Jayanti – 22nd September 2025 (Monday) Other Tentative School Holidays (Regional/Religious Observances) Birthday of Baba Sri Chand Ji – 01st September 2025 (Monday)

01st September 2025 (Monday) Birthday of Baba Jiwan Singh Ji – 05th September 2025 (Friday)

05th September 2025 (Friday) Birthday of Prophet Mohammad Sahib (Milad-un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad) – 05th September 2025 (Friday)

05th September 2025 (Friday) Anant Chaturdashi – 06th September 2025 (Saturday)

06th September 2025 (Saturday) Saragarhi Day – 12th September 2025 (Friday)

12th September 2025 (Friday) Birthday of S. Bhagat Singh Ji – 28th September 2025 (Sunday) Punjab School Closures: Flood Alerts and Festival Holidays Due to flood alerts and heavy rainfall, schools across several districts in Punjab are witnessing unscheduled closures for safety reasons.

Apart from weather-related shutdowns, festivals and anniversaries of spiritual and historical figures will also result in school holidays.

Students and parents are advised to follow official notifications from the Punjab Education Department for district-wise updates.