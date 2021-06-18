Indian Air Force Female Officer AFCAT 2021 Recruitment: Opportunities for Women to make a career in IAF after Graduation & Post Graduation

Indian Air Force AFCAT 2021 Female Officer Recruitment: Check how Women can make a career in the Indian Air force after Graduation & Post Graduation through AFCAT & NCC in different categories like Flying Branch as Pilot and Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch.

Indian Air Force AFCAT 2021 Female Officer Recruitment: Young Female Candidates who are aspiring to become part of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have the opportunity to apply through AFCAT 2021 Recruitment Process in different categories like Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) Branch and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch. Indian Air force has been actively recruiting women pilots and transport aircraft & helicopter pilots in the last few years. In 1991, for the first time, the Indian Air Force began invited female cadets to serve as officers in branches other than medical. In 1994, IAF started inducting women as Transport and Helicopter pilots. Women Officers are being given permanent commission JAG (Legal) branch and Education Corps of the Indian Army. In the Indian Air Force (IAF), women are performing well in several branches that include Air Traffic Control, Technical, Meteorology, Administration, Accounts, JAG and Logistics.

Here we have listed different ways through which a Female Graduate or Post Graduate can make a career in Indian Air Force. So let’s look at all the career options for Female Defence aspirants in Indian Air Force:

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Short Service Commission Entry in Flying Branch

As a Graduate/ Engineer, candidates can enter the Flying branch through the Air Force Academy where shortlisted candidates are trained as a Fighter pilot or a Helicopter pilot or a Transport pilot and are part of various peace and wartime missions.

Candidates can apply through AFCAT for Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Flying Branch. Short Service Commission in Flying branch is for 14 years with no further extension.

Age 20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course). The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxed up to 26 years (at the time of commencement of course). Nationality Indian Marital Status Single Educational Qualifications · Minimum of 50% marks each in Maths & Physics at 10+2 level. · Graduates (Three Year Course) in any discipline from a recognised University who have attained a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR BE/B Tech (Four Year Course) from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. · Cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. · Final Year students are also eligible to apply, provided they do not have any backlog at the time of AFSB Testing and produce Degree certificate issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement. Physical Standards Check AFCAT 2020 Detail Physical Standards

NATIONAL CADET CORPS (NCC) Special Entry in Flying Branch

As an Air Wing Senior Division ’C’ Certificate holder of the National Cadet Corps, candidates apply to the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force. Men & women can join the Air Force through this mode of entry. Permanent Commission offered for men and Short Service Commission for men and women.

Eligibility Criteria Under NCC

Age 20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course). The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxed up to 26 years (at the time of commencement of course) Nationality Indian Marital Status Single Educational Qualifications · Minimum 50% marks in each in Maths & Physics at 10 + 2 level. · Graduate (Three Year Course) in any discipline from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR · BE/B Tech (Four Year Course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR · Cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. · Final Year/semester students are also eligible to apply, provided they do not have any present backlogs at the time of AFSB Testing and produce Degree certificate issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement. · NCC Air Wing Senior Division ’C’ certificate and validity of the certificate would be two years before the date of advertisement.

Candidates who apply for NCC Special Entry are called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres. The AFSB centres are at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB).

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) FOR GROUND DUTY (NON-TECHNICAL) BRANCHES For Graduates

Managing human and material resources, the Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branch is the mechanism that steers the Indian Air Force.

GENERAL ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branches

Age 20 to 26 Years for Graduates (at the time of commencement of course). Marital Status Candidates below the age of 25 years must be Unmarried. Nationality Indian

As a Graduate, you can join as an officer in any of the following Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branches.

1. ADMINISTRATION BRANCH

Commissioned Permanent Commission (for Men)/Short Service Commission (for Men & Women) Profile Responsible for the efficient management of both human and material resources. Some of the officers of the Administration Branch are selected and trained to carry out the following duties also: · Air Traffic Controller – Involves maintaining an orderly flow of traffic and airspace management. · Fighter Controller – Involves close contact and supervision between the air and radar for effective airspace management. Educational Qualifications Graduate Degree (Minimum three year degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

2. ACCOUNTS BRANCH

Commissioned Permanent Commission (for Men)/Short Service Commission (for Men & Women) Profile Responsible for the efficient financial management of funds. You will also act as an internal auditor to ensure a zero-defect audit from outside agencies. Educational Qualifications B.Com degree (minimum three-year degree course) from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

3. LOGISTICS BRANCH

Commissioned Permanent Commission (for Men)/Short Service Commission (for Men & Women) Profile Responsible for materials management of all Air Force resources. You would ensure efficient supervision of inventories and involve in procurement processes of various ranges of equipment. Educational Qualifications Graduate Degree (Minimum three year degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) FOR GROUND DUTY (NON-TECHNICAL) BRANCHES For Graduates & Post-Graduates

As a Graduate or a Post-Graduate, you can join as an officer in any of the following Ground Duty (Non-technical) Branches.

1. EDUCATION BRANCH

Commissioned Permanent Commission (for Men)/Short Service Commission (for Men & Women) Educational Qualifications · Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline · For integrated courses (single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry), the minimum duration must be as per prevailing UGC guidelines with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate of all papers put together.

2. METEOROLOGY BRANCH (For Graduates & Post Graduates)

Commissioned Permanent Commission (for Men)/Short Service Commission (for Men & Women) Profile As a Meteorology Branch Officer, you would be involved in handling the latest satellite imagery and state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, you would render specific advice to the operators on all aspects of weather. Educational Qualifications Post Graduation Degree in any science stream/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Geography/ Computer Applications/ Environmental Science/ Applied Physics/ Oceanography/ Agricultural Meteorology/ Ecology & Environment/ Geo-physics/ Environmental Biology. All candidates should have scored a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in all papers of Post Graduation put together (provided Maths & Physics were studied at Graduation level with a minimum of 55% marks in both).

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) FOR GROUND DUTY (TECHNICAL) BRANCHES

As an officer in the Ground Duty (Technical) Branch, candidates propel and manage the team to ensure that the Indian Air Force remains airworthy. They will be in charge of some of the most sophisticated equipment in the world by joining one of the sub-branches based on their qualification.

GENERAL ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for Ground Duty (Technical) Branches

Age 20 to 26 Years for Graduates (at the time of commencement of course). Marital Status Candidates below the age of 25 years must be Unmarried. Nationality Indian

Entry into the Ground Duty (Technical) Branch is through two schemes, both via AFCAT

1. AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING COURSE

For Engineering Students After completion of Engineering degree or while in your final year/semester of Engineering Gender For both Men and Women Commissioned Permanent Commission (for men) / Short Service Commission (For men and women) Marks Must have scored a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in any one of the listed disciplines For Final year students Final year students are eligible to apply provided they do not have any present backlog at the time of SSB testing and they produce provisional/ original degree issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement

2. EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION FOR AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING BRANCH

Depending upon your stream of Engineering, you could join one of the sub-branches of the Technical branch. Check the educational qualification required for the sub-branches.

By Serving Indian Air Force (IAF), female cadets have gained a high degree of self-confidence and became self-reliant. As an Officer, a warrior, in the Air Force, female candidates are tasked with upholding the constitution and protecting India’s freedom.