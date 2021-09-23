Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Eligibility for Women: Check what will be the Age Limit & Educational Qualification for Female Candidates

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Eligibility for Women: Supreme Court has recently allowed women to participate in UPSC in NDA 2021 Exam to be held on November 14, 2021. Let’s look at the possible eligibility criteria like Age Limit & Educational Qualification for Female Candidates for applying in National Defence Academy. 

Created On: Sep 23, 2021 13:29 IST
UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Eligibility for Women: Supreme Court has recently rejected the Centre's plea to defer the women participation in NDA Exam next year to May 2022. So, there is a good chance that the application window will open for female candidates to apply for UPSC NDA (2) 2021 Exam that is scheduled to be held on 14th November 2021. So let’s look at the prospective eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards for female candidates:

Recent Story: UPSC NDA 2021 Nov 14 Exam for Female Candidates (Women are eligible this year)

Age Limit & Marital Status

Unmarried female candidates will be eligible to apply between the below age group:

Age Limit

Age (years)

Minimum Age

16.5 years during the commencement of the course

Maximum Age

19.5 years during the commencement of the course

Educational Qualifications

NDA & NA

Educational Qualification

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy

12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy

12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

 Note:

- Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination are also eligible to apply for this examination. 

- Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

Physical & Medical Standards

One cannot get selected in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. The Medical Board will set up physical standards like height and weight or medical standards like vision & other details for female candidates soon. In NDA Exam, the final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy is subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

UPSC NDA 2021 Exam Details

UPSC conducts NDA Exam twice every year for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). Below are some important dates for NDA 2021 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Exam (For Male Candidates Till the Next Notice)

UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening & Closing Date

9th June 2021 to 29th June 2021

Withdrawal of Application Form

6th to 12th July 2021 (Till 6:00 PM)

Download of Admit Card of NDA 2021 Exam

Three weeks before the exam

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2021 Written Exam

14th November  2021

UPSC NDA & NA 2021 exam consists of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

FAQ

What will be the Women's Age Limit for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam?

Between 16.5 to 19.5 Years

What will be the Women's Educational Qualification for UPSC NDA 2021 Exam?

12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

