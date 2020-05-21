UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Postponed Dates after 5th June: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy to crack NDA & NA (1) 2020 Exam

UPSC held a special meeting on 20th May 2020 to review the situation after the third phase of the nation-wide restrictions, due to COVID-19. Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews, for the present. Earlier, UPSC at its official website - upsc.gov.in notified that NDA (1) 2020 Exam which was scheduled to be held on 19th April 2020 got postponed due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

The Commission, however, took note of the progressive relaxations being announced by the Central Government and various States and has decided to review the situation once more, after the fourth period of lockdown. With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on 5th June 2020. In this article, we have listed down the most important tips and strategy for UPSC NDA 2020 Exam:

1. Analyse Latest UPSC NDA 2020 Exam Pattern

Before starting your preparation, it is advisable to go through the detailed exam pattern and syllabus of the UPSC NDA 2020 Exam. UPSC will conduct NDA & NA (1) 2020 Exam for the recruitment of 418 vacancies in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force. The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

UPSC NDA 2020 Written Exam Subject Code Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 01 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) English + General Knowledge 02 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900 SSB Test/Interview 900

Note:

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions The question papers (test booklets) of mathematics and Part “B” of the General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. Candidates should note that there will be Negative Marking of One-third marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. The candidates are not permitted to use a calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective type papers.

2. Start Your Preparation Early and Build a Study Plan

The next step is to start your preparation at an early stage for clearing all the phases of the UPSC NDA Exam. It will ensure that you are able to cover each subject and topic thoroughly and also have some time remaining for revision. For cracking all the phases of the UPSC NDA Exam, students must start the preparation with a Concrete Study Plan.

A good study plan should involve a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of the exam. Time table will help you to schedule and keep track of all the topics which you have already covered and which are left. The objective of the study plan is to facilitate time management skills which will be beneficial for you in the future. Try not to flood your time table with various activities as it will hamper your preparation strategy. Remember that working smarter is more beneficial than working harder. So, devote your time in practicing important topics first.

3. Read Daily to Increase Knowledge

Developing a daily reading habit can help you in many ways during the preparation of the UPSC NDA Exam. Try to read daily to develop a sound understanding of General Knowledge and Current Affairs topics. Read Magazines, Newspapers, Year Books and other relevant content to keep your General Awareness upto date. Always keep check on worldwide and national news of democratic importance.

Also, if you are attempting the English Language Section in the Exam, then it is better to prefer feature stories, opinion pieces in editorials, business magazines, etc., which can help you build your reading and comprehension skills quite faster.

4. Practice Previous Year Papers and Mock Tests

Make a habit of practicing previous year papers and mock tests to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions that are repeated. They can help in identifying important and scoring topics. Regular practice will help in improving time management skills and achieving a high score in the exam.

You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

5. Keep a Check on your Physical and Medical Fitness

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates. Therefore, one cannot get selected in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

Maintain your weight as per the standards specified by the commission in accordance with your height. Prepare for the running segment of the test by walking or jogging first, especially if you need to increase your endurance. Also, begin working out several weeks or even several months before you are scheduled to take the physical fitness test. Do not wait until the last minute to start preparing.

The key to cracking UPSC NDA 2020 Exam is to follow a proper study and fitness plan which should comprise of both studies and physical activities. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking UPSC NDA 2020 Exam.