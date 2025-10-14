SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
NCERT Class 6 Books PDF (All Subjects): Download Latest Edition for 2025-26

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 14, 2025, 16:05 IST

NCERT Class 6 Textbook PDF - The NCERT books provided here are carefully updated to reflect the latest CBSE Class 6 syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year. These books align with the latest edition of NCERT Textbook for the academic year 2025-26. This guarantees students have access to current and relevant study materials.

NCERT for Class 6 PDF (Latest Edition) - This article offers free downloadable PDFs of NCERT Class 6 textbooks for all subjects, available in both English and Hindi. These textbooks, provided by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), are designed to be simple, engaging, and aligned with the latest CBSE syllabus. They are an essential resource for students entering Class 6, a crucial stage where foundational concepts are reinforced and new topics are introduced.

The NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) books offered here are meticulously aligned with the most current and latest CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Class 6 syllabus for the academic year 2025–26. This ensures that students are accessing the most up-to-date and relevant educational material. For complete details check the article below.

NCERT Class 6 Textbook Changed

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has changed Class 6 textbook for the academic year 2025-26, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework 2023.

Key Changes in NCERT Class 6 Textbook (Latest Edition)

  • New Textbooks for Most Subjects: New editions with revised content and titles have been introduced.

  • Social Science is now a single, integrated textbook called "Exploring Society: India and Beyond," which combines the previously separate History, Geography, and Civics books.

  • New Language Textbooks have been introduced, for example, "Poorvi" for English and "Malhar" for Hindi.

  • The Mathematics and Science books also have new titles like "Ganit Prakash" and "Curiosity," with revised content.

  • Focus on NEP 2020 Principles - Emphasis is on conceptual understanding, Vocational Education has been introduced, Integration of Indian Knowledge Systems and highlighting the contributions of Indian scientists and tribal communities.

NCERT Textbook for Class 6 PDF (Latest Edition)

Maths 

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

NCERT Class 6 Textbooks – Overview

NCERT textbooks are directly aligned with the latest CBSE syllabus, ensuring that students cover all necessary topics and concepts for their grade level. This consistency is vital for preparing students for future academic challenges and competitive examinations.

Board

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education)

Book Publisher

NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training)

Class

6

Medium

English and Hindi

Format

PDF

Subjects

Maths, Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Sanskrit

Why Use NCERT Books for Class 6?

NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) books are widely regarded as the cornerstone of the Indian education system, especially for students in Class 6. 

  • NCERT books are meticulously designed to be in complete sync with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus.

  •  NCERT books for Class 6 is their use of simple, lucid language. Complex concepts are broken down into easily digestible parts, making them accessible to young learners. 

  • NCERT textbooks are known for their comprehensive coverage of fundamental concepts in every subject. 

  • NCERT books are highly affordable, making quality education accessible to a broader section of society. 

  • Beyond rote memorization, NCERT books emphasize a deep conceptual understanding of subjects. They encourage students to think critically, analyze information, and apply their knowledge to solve problems.

NCERT Class 6 textbooks are the best study materials for CBSE students. Whether you’re in an English or Hindi medium school, you can easily download the free NCERT Class 6 book PDFs and start preparing effectively. These books help build a strong academic foundation for future classes and competitive exams.

