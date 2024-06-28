UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
NCERT Book for Class 6 Science PDF (Revised Edition for 2025-26): Download In English And Hindi

NCERT Book for Class 6 Science PDF (Latest Edition for 2025-26): NCERT Book for Class 6 Science has been updated for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the book chapter wise in PDF format. Check the article below. 

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 8, 2025, 15:53 IST
Check and download NCERT Book for Class 6 Science.

NCERT Book for Class 6 Science PDF (Revised Edition for 2025-26): The latest edition of the NCERT Class 6 Science textbook is now available, published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). All chapters align with the current CBSE Class 6 Science syllabus. Students can download chapters in PDF format for their convenience.

NCERT plays a crucial role in advising central and state governments on policies and programs to enhance the quality of school education. Its objectives include: undertaking, promoting, and coordinating research in school education; preparing and publishing model textbooks, supplementary materials, newsletters, and journals; developing educational kits and multimedia digital materials; organizing pre-service and in-service teacher training; and developing and disseminating innovative educational techniques and practices.

NCERT Class 6 Science Textbook in English: Chapter-wise links are-

NCERT Class 6 Science Book is the most important resource for students to excel in the subject and perform outstandingly in their annual exams. This book is best for a comprehensive study of each topic in less time as compared to the other side/reference books.

Chapter Number

Chapter Name

1

The Wonderful World of Science

2

Diversity in the Living World

3

Mindful Eating:A Path  to a Healthy Body

4

Exploring Magnets

5

Measurement of Length  and Motion

6

Materials Around Us

7

Temperature and its Measurement

8

A Journey through  States of Water

9

Methods of Separation in Everyday Life

10

Living Creatures: Exploring their Characteristics

11

Nature’s Treasures

12

Beyond Earth

NCERT Class 6 Science Textbook in Hindi: Chapter-wise links are-

Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 3

Chapter 4

Chapter 5

Chapter 6

Chapter 7

Chapter 8

Chapter 9

Chapter 10

Chapter 11

Chapter 12

Why you should read NCERT Books?

NCERT Books are designed to simplify and enhance learning for all students, regardless of their intelligence or learning ability. They aim to clarify doubts and refine concepts, leading to a comprehensive understanding of every topic in a subject, ultimately helping students achieve high exam scores.

Key benefits of reading NCERT Books are:

→ NCERT books offer in-depth knowledge of a subject in the easiest and simple language.

→ NCERT books are designed as per the latest CBSE syllabus due to which they are considered as all-inclusive material for exam preparations.

→ NCERT books aid in thorough and comprehensive learning. 

→ NCERT books are considered best to prepare for the CBSE board exams as well as other competitive/entrance exams.

CBSE Video Courses for All Subjects for Class 6 Students 

Class 6 students can study effectively for the exams with the help of video courses prepared by the subject matter experts. These video courses will explain the concepts in a simple and interactive manner which will help learners to understand clearly. The videos are available for all major subjects. Click on the below image- 

