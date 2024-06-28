NCERT Book for Class 6 Science PDF (Revised Edition for 2025-26): The latest edition of the NCERT Class 6 Science textbook is now available, published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). All chapters align with the current CBSE Class 6 Science syllabus. Students can download chapters in PDF format for their convenience. NCERT plays a crucial role in advising central and state governments on policies and programs to enhance the quality of school education. Its objectives include: undertaking, promoting, and coordinating research in school education; preparing and publishing model textbooks, supplementary materials, newsletters, and journals; developing educational kits and multimedia digital materials; organizing pre-service and in-service teacher training; and developing and disseminating innovative educational techniques and practices.

→ NCERT books aid in thorough and comprehensive learning. → NCERT books are considered best to prepare for the CBSE board exams as well as other competitive/entrance exams. CBSE Video Courses for All Subjects for Class 6 Students Class 6 students can study effectively for the exams with the help of video courses prepared by the subject matter experts. These video courses will explain the concepts in a simple and interactive manner which will help learners to understand clearly. The videos are available for all major subjects. Click on the below image-