NCERT Book for Class 6 Maths PDF (Latest Edition for 2025-26): Download the revised edition of the NCERT Book for Class 6 Maths, available here in chapter-wise PDF format. This book is ideal for preparing for the mid-term and final exams of the current academic session.

Aug 6, 2025, 15:41 IST
NCERT Book for Class 6 Maths PDF (Revised Edition for 2025-26): Download the latest edition of the NCERT Class 6 Maths Book for free. Published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), this book is available for chapter-wise download in PDF format, allowing students to access it anytime.. 

NCERT Books are a valuable resource for students, helping them grasp concepts and build a strong foundational understanding. They are aligned with the latest CBSE syllabus and are highly recommended for their clear and simple explanations of even complex topics. By referring to these books, students can achieve good results in examinations. NCERT also plays a crucial role in assisting and advising both Central and State Governments on policies and programs aimed at enhancing the quality of school education.

NCERT Class 6 Mathematics Textbook Updated

NCERT has revised and updated the class 6 mathematics book for the academic year 2025-26.The changes are part of larger revision of textbooks across multiple classes aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP).

NCERT Book for Class 6 Maths in English: Chapter-wise links are given below:

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

1

Patterns in Mathematics

2

Lines and Angles

3

Number Play

4

Data Handling and Presentation

5

Prime Time

6

Perimeter and Area

7

Fractions

8

Playing with Constructions

9

Symmetry

10

The Other Side of Zero

NCERT Book for Class 6 Maths in Hindi: Chapter-wise links are given below:

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

1

गणित में पैटर्न

2

रेखाए और कोन

3

संख्या का खेल

4

आँकड़ों का प्रबंधन और प्रस्‍तुतिकरण

5

अभाज्य समय 

6

परिमाप और क्षेत्रफल

7

भिन्‍न

8

रचनाओं के साथ खेलना

9

सममिति

10

शून्य के दूसरी  ओर

 

NCERT books are highly recommended for students across all standards. They are crucial for building a strong foundation in any subject, as concepts and topics are explained with exceptional clarity. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also endorses NCERT Books for their authentic and reliable content.

These books are also the basis for all school, board, and even competitive examinations. Therefore, students should habitually use NCERT books and diligently practice the questions provided within them. This practice will significantly aid students in clarifying concepts and managing their preparations for periodic tests and annual examinations.

CBSE Video Courses for All Subjects for Class 6 Students 

Subject matter experts have developed video courses to help Class 6 students prepare effectively for exams. These courses cover all major subjects, explaining concepts clearly through simple and interactive video lessons.

FAQs

  • Has the NCERT syllabus changed for class 6?
    +
    Yes, NCERT has changed and updated the syllabus for class 3 and 6.

