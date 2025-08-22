Which U.S. State is called the 'Old Dominion'? Check Here!

While many U.S. states are recognized for their landscapes, cultures, or notable residents, one particular state holds a unique historical title that dates back to the era of English monarchs. Its nickname, "Old Dominion," is a testament to its enduring loyalty and significant role in colonial history. Did you guess which state this is? Let’s find out if you’re right or not!
Which U.S. State is called the 'Old Dominion'?
The U.S. state known as the "Old Dominion" is Virginia. It's one of the state's most recognizable nicknames, alongside "Mother of Presidents."
Why is it called the 'Old Dominion'?
The nickname dates from the mid-17th century, during the English Civil War. At that time, after King Charles I was executed, and with his son, Charles II, in exile, most of England had gone Team Parliament, and in America, the Virginia Colony was a determined loyalist to the Crown.
When King Charles II was restored to the throne in 1660, he so appreciated Virginia's loyalty that he named it "Old Dominion," a mark of Virginia as a loyal older land of the English monarchy. A second theory of the name is from the colonial seal that says, "En Dat Virginia Quintam," or, "Virginia gives the fifth," as Virginia was the fifth land of the English crown after England, Scotland, Ireland, and France.
Some facts about the Old Dominion State
Mother of Presidents: Virginia is also known as the "Mother of Presidents" because eight U.S. presidents were born there: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor, and Woodrow Wilson.
Oldest Legislative Body: The Virginia General Assembly, established in 1619, is the oldest continuously operating legislative body in the Western Hemisphere.
University Name: The name "Old Dominion" is also used for a well-known institution of higher learning in the state, Old Dominion University.
