Which U.S. State is called the 'Old Dominion'? Check Here!

While many U.S. states are recognized for their landscapes, cultures, or notable residents, one particular state holds a unique historical title that dates back to the era of English monarchs. Its nickname, "Old Dominion," is a testament to its enduring loyalty and significant role in colonial history. Did you guess which state this is? Let’s find out if you’re right or not!

Which U.S. State is called the 'Old Dominion'?

The U.S. state known as the "Old Dominion" is Virginia. It's one of the state's most recognizable nicknames, alongside "Mother of Presidents."

Why is it called the 'Old Dominion'?

The nickname dates from the mid-17th century, during the English Civil War. At that time, after King Charles I was executed, and with his son, Charles II, in exile, most of England had gone Team Parliament, and in America, the Virginia Colony was a determined loyalist to the Crown.