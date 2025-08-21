Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Mount Rushmore State'? Check Here!

Mount Rushmore State, is a nickname which has a direct reference to the world-famous Mount Rushmore National Memorial, located in the Black Hills of its state. The iconic monument, which features the colossal carved faces of U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, is a major tourist destination and a powerful symbol of South Dakota's identity. The state officially adopted this nickname in 1992, replacing its previous unofficial one, "The Sunshine State," to highlight the unique and globally recognized landmark it is home to.
Which U.S. State is called the 'Mount Rushmore State'?
Why is it called the 'Mount Rushmore State'?
South Dakota is often nicknamed by its nickname because it contains the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, a sculpture carved in the granite mountain side of Mount Rushmore, in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The memorial consist of the 60-feet tall likenesses of 4 U.S. presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Gutzon Borglum began design and construction in 1927. It took 14 years to complete the work, which was finished in 1941.
The project was designed to attract visitors to the area and has since become one of the most recognized symbols of America. Because the memorial is so important to the culture and economy to South Dakota, the state adopted "The Mount Rushmore State" as an official nickname.
Basic Facts About Mount Rushmore State
The Presidents' Placement: The order of the presidents on the monument from left to right is Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln.
The "Forgotten" President: Originally, the plan was to feature the carvings of the four presidents from the waist up. However, due to funding issues and Borglum's death in 1941, the project was never completed.
Hidden Chamber: Borglum also planned to create a "Hall of Records" behind the faces, a chamber that would contain important American documents and artifacts. Although not completed, a small chamber was carved out. In 1998, a vault containing a time capsule with the U.S. Constitution and other historical texts was placed there.
Another Giant Carving: Near Mount Rushmore, another massive mountain carving is underway. The Crazy Horse Memorial will be a tribute to the Lakota warrior Crazy Horse. When finished, it will be the world's largest mountain carving.
