Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Mount Rushmore State'? Check Here!

Mount Rushmore State, is a nickname which has a direct reference to the world-famous Mount Rushmore National Memorial, located in the Black Hills of its state. The iconic monument, which features the colossal carved faces of U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, is a major tourist destination and a powerful symbol of South Dakota's identity. The state officially adopted this nickname in 1992, replacing its previous unofficial one, "The Sunshine State," to highlight the unique and globally recognized landmark it is home to.

Which U.S. State is called the 'Mount Rushmore State'?

