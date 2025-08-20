Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Sooner State'? Check Here!

The United States is known for its famous state nicknames that are so recognizable and synonymous with ideas, places, and even its natural beauty. One such nickname is known as ‘sooner state’, which originates from the land rush history of the state, specifically the unauthorized settlers who entered the unassigned lands of Indian Territory before the official opening. So, which state holds the title of ‘Sooner State’?

Which U.S. State is called the 'Sooner State'?

The U.S. state known as the 'Sooner State' is Oklahoma. This official nickname is widely recognized and is even reflected in the name of the state's athletic teams, most notably the University of Oklahoma's "Sooners."

Why is it called the 'Sooner State'?

The name ‘Sooner State’ refers to a significant time in Oklahoma history. In the late nineteenth century, many tracts of land in the area that was called Indian Territory by the U.S. government were made available to settlers. The opening of the lands, called Land Runs, was first-come come first-served claimed and settlers raced to lay claim to the land and its resources.