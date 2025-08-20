Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Sooner State'? Check Here!

The United States is known for its famous state nicknames that are so recognizable and synonymous with ideas, places, and even its natural beauty. One such nickname is known as ‘sooner state’, which originates from the land rush history of the state, specifically the unauthorized settlers who entered the unassigned lands of Indian Territory before the official opening. So, which state holds the title of ‘Sooner State’?
Which U.S. State is called the 'Sooner State'?
The U.S. state known as the 'Sooner State' is Oklahoma. This official nickname is widely recognized and is even reflected in the name of the state's athletic teams, most notably the University of Oklahoma's "Sooners."
Why is it called the 'Sooner State'?
The name ‘Sooner State’ refers to a significant time in Oklahoma history. In the late nineteenth century, many tracts of land in the area that was called Indian Territory by the U.S. government were made available to settlers. The opening of the lands, called Land Runs, was first-come come first-served claimed and settlers raced to lay claim to the land and its resources.
The name soon began as a term to describe those who prematurely entered the area and made claims prior to the official land run. Those who broke the law and "beat the gun" to claim land were the sooners, and those who were allowed to gather legally at the starting point were the boomers. The most well-known land run was the Land Run of 1889, which opened the Unassigned Lands.
The term "sooner" evolved from an expression for lawbreakers to be a proud emblem of Oklahoma's pioneering spirit, aspiration, pursuit, and drive. Today, the term Sooner also indicates the foundational philosophy that, as an ever-moving society, we will always be ready to seize an opportunity.
Some of the Basic Facts About Oklahoma
Official State Nickname: "Sooner State" was officially adopted as the state's nickname in 1908, the year after Oklahoma became a state.
Mascot: The University of Oklahoma's mascot is a Sooner Schooner, a replica of a Conestoga wagon pulled by two ponies, which is run across the football field after a touchdown.
State Motto: Oklahoma's state motto, "Labor Omnia Vincit" (Latin for "Labor Conquers All Things"), also reflects the state's hard-working ethos, a trait associated with the early settlers.
