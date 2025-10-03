Tamil Nadu Govt to Start RTE Admissions for 2025-26 from Oct 6; Details Here

Key Points
- Tamil Nadu will begin Right to Education (RTE) Act Admissions 2025 for 2025-26.
- The admissions will be conducted from October 6 - 17, 2025.
- The move was taken after release of 450 crores to reimburse private school tuition fees.
RTE Admissions 2025: Tamil Nadu government will conduct admissions for academic year 2025-26 from October 6 to 17, 2025 under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. This is followed by the release of INR 450 crores by the Union government for reimbursing tuition fees for students enrolled in private schools under the Act. The admissions will be held via an online portal, where priority will be given to orphans, HIV-affected children, transgender children, children of scavengers, and differently-abled children.
The move was taken under the release of Samagra Shiksha Scheme, after the Tamil Nadu government’s refusal to follow the three-language policy in OM Shri schools, where INR 2151 crores were withheld. The scheme also involved the reimbursement for RTE admissions for 2024-25 for private school admissions. Approximately 6,000 private schools will upload the number of seats filled in their entry-level classes. Following this, 25% of these seats will be designated for RTE quotas.
School Education Secretary B Chandra Mohan said, "The govt of India has now released the funds, thereby enabling the commencement of RTE admission for 2025-26 across TN."
In compliance with directions from the Madras High Court, followed by the Supreme Court proceedings, the Union government released the funds. The High Court directed the Union government to consider delinking and disbursing the Right to Education (RTE) component of the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.
The notification released by the Union government read, "The issue was examined with the approval of the Union education minister, and it was decided to implement the directions of Madras HC to release funds for RTE entitlements component of Samagra Shiksha."
