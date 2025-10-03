Tamil Nadu Govt to Start RTE Admissions for 2025-26 from Oct 6; Details Here

RTE Admissions 2025: Tamil Nadu government will conduct admissions for academic year 2025-26 from October 6 to 17, 2025 under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. This is followed by the release of INR 450 crores by the Union government for reimbursing tuition fees for students enrolled in private schools under the Act. The admissions will be held via an online portal, where priority will be given to orphans, HIV-affected children, transgender children, children of scavengers, and differently-abled children.

The move was taken under the release of Samagra Shiksha Scheme, after the Tamil Nadu government’s refusal to follow the three-language policy in OM Shri schools, where INR 2151 crores were withheld. The scheme also involved the reimbursement for RTE admissions for 2024-25 for private school admissions. Approximately 6,000 private schools will upload the number of seats filled in their entry-level classes. Following this, 25% of these seats will be designated for RTE quotas.