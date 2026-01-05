KEAM 2026 Exam Dates Announced, CEE to Conduct Exam from April 13 to 25

Key Points
- KEAM 2026 to be held from April 13 to 25, 2025
- Last date to submit applications for KEAM 2026 is January 31, 2026
- Exams to be held in a single session from 2 PM to 5 PM
KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has announced the complete schedule for KEAM 2026. This year the KEAM entrance examinations will ne conducted from April 13 to 25, 2026.
KEAM 2026 is conducted for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking/Agri. Management, Climate Change & Environmental Science and B.Tech Biotechnology. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for KEAM 2026 is January 31, 2026.
KEAM 2026 applications are available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply for KEAM 2026.
KEAM 2026 Exam Dates
KEAM 2026 exams will be held from April 13 to 15, 2026. Out of the comlete schedule April 13 and 16 and April 24 and 25 are buffer days. Check the complete schedule below
|Date
|Exam Time
|13.04.2026 (Monday)
|Buffer Day
|16.04.2026(Thursday)
|Buffer Day
|17.04.2026(Friday)
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|18.04.2026(Saturday)
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|19.04.2026(Sunday)
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|20.04.2026(Monday)
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|21.04.2026(Tuesday)
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|22.04.2026(Wednesday)
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|23.04.2026(Thursday)
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|24.04.2026(Friday)
|Buffer Day
|25.04.2026(Saturday)
|Buffer Day
KEAM 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply
The KEAM 2026 applications are now live. Follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEAM
Step 2: Click on KEAM 2026
Step 3: Click on new registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
