KEAM 2026 Exam Dates Announced, CEE to Conduct Exam from April 13 to 25

KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has announced the complete schedule for KEAM 2026. This year the KEAM entrance examinations will ne conducted from April 13 to 25, 2026.

KEAM 2026 is conducted for admissions to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking/Agri. Management, Climate Change & Environmental Science and B.Tech Biotechnology. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for KEAM 2026 is January 31, 2026.

KEAM 2026 applications are available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply for KEAM 2026.

KEAM 2026 Registration - Click Here

KEAM 2026 Exam Dates

KEAM 2026 exams will be held from April 13 to 15, 2026. Out of the comlete schedule April 13 and 16 and April 24 and 25 are buffer days. Check the complete schedule below