Which Year Was the Bombay High Court Established?

By Jasreet Kaur
Jan 5, 2026, 18:20 IST

The Bombay High Court was established in 1862 under the Indian High Courts Act, 1861. Learn about its history, establishment year, jurisdiction, architectural heritage and important judicial significance.

Bombay High Court: The Bombay High Court was established in 1862 under the Indian High Courts Act, 1861. It was created to replace the earlier Supreme Court of Bombay and to strengthen the judicial administration of the Bombay Presidency during the British colonial period.

When Was the Bombay High Court Established?

The Bombay High Court was established on 14 August 1862. It is one of the oldest High Courts in India and continues to play an important role in the Indian judicial system, constitutional matters, and regional governance.

Historical Background of the Bombay High Court

The court was founded during British rule to create a structured legal and appellate system. It brought together civil, criminal, and revenue judicial functions under a unified High Court authority.

Jurisdiction and Benches

The Bombay High Court has jurisdiction over the state of Maharashtra, Goa, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. It has benches in Mumbai (principal seat), Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Panaji (Goa).

Architectural and Heritage Significance

The Bombay High Court building is an iconic example of Gothic Revival architecture. Its historic design, stone structure, court halls and heritage importance make it one of the most recognisable judicial landmarks in India.

Important Role in Indian Judiciary

The court has delivered several landmark judgments in constitutional law, civil rights, labour laws and social justice. It continues to serve as a major centre of legal practice, governance and judicial research.

Interesting Facts About the Bombay High Court

One of the Three Oldest Chartered High Courts

The Bombay High Court was established along with the Calcutta and Madras High Courts, forming the earliest structured High Court system in India.

Associated with Indian Freedom Movement Trials

Several important political and nationalist cases were heard here, shaping early debates on rights, governance, and public law.

Home to a Historic Law Library

The court houses a large legal library containing rare case records, colonial-era legal documents, and reference volumes used by lawyers and scholars.

Important Centre for Legal Education and Practice

The court has played a key role in nurturing leading judges, lawyers, and legal institutions across western India.

Recognised as a Heritage Landmark

The building is a protected heritage structure and remains a functioning judicial institution with historical and architectural value.

The Bombay High Court, established in 1862, is one of India’s oldest and most significant High Courts. It holds historical importance, legal authority, architectural heritage value and a continuing role in constitutional and judicial development in India. Keep reading for more such topics.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

