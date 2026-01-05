Rice farming in India is the cornerstone of its agriculture, with major rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh. Rice is the staple food for over half the Indian population. There are about 123,000 varieties of rice in the world, of which nearly 60,000 are found in India.
Rice is also a crucial commodity and one of the most traded commodities globally. Indian rice is exported to 172 countries, and it is an important tool of India's foreign policy. In 2025, the global rice exports reached around 88 million metric tonnes, significantly driven by India's massive shipments.
Which country is the largest rice exporter in the world?
India is the largest exporter of rice in the world. India surpassed China in rice production and has become the world's largest rice producer.
India's rice production has touched 150.18 million tonnes, compared to China's 145.28 million tonnes.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on 4 January 2026 while unveiling 184 improved varieties of 25 field crops developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in New Delhi.
Trivia Facts of Rice Production in India
India is a top global producer and exporter of rice in the world. Major rice-producing states in India are West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Chhattisgarh.
West Bengal and Chhattisgarh are referred to as 'Rice Bowls' due to their high output.
India ranks world's second-largest rice consumer. As per Economic Survey for 2023-24, three largest rice-producing Indian states are Telangana (16.63 MT), Uttar Pradesh (15.72 MT), and West Bengal (15.12 MT).
Rice is a kharif crop in India as it is mainly grown in rain-fed areas that receive heavy annual rainfall.
India is the leading exporter of Basmati rice to the global market. In the FY 2018-19, India exported around 4.4 million metric tonnes of Basmati rice worth $4.7 billion.
