Rice farming in India is the cornerstone of its agriculture, with major rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh. Rice is the staple food for over half the Indian population. There are about 123,000 varieties of rice in the world, of which nearly 60,000 are found in India.

Rice is also a crucial commodity and one of the most traded commodities globally. Indian rice is exported to 172 countries, and it is an important tool of India's foreign policy. In 2025, the global rice exports reached around 88 million metric tonnes, significantly driven by India's massive shipments.

Which country is the largest rice exporter in the world?

India is the largest exporter of rice in the world. India surpassed China in rice production and has become the world's largest rice producer.