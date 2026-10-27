AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Subject-Wise Response Sheet PDF at tet2dsc.apcfss.in
AP Special TET Response Sheet 2026: AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 has been released on October 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the in-service teacher examination can now download their response sheet PDF at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Check this article for the direct link to download the response sheet PDF and other details.
Key Points
- AP Special TET 2026 initial answer key released on October 27, 2026, for in-service teachers.
- Candidates can raise objections from October 27 to November 1, 2026, on the official website.
- Final answer key will be released on November 10, 2026, and results on November 15, 2026.
AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has released the AP Special TET answer key 2026 on October 27, 2026, for in-service teachers. Candidates who appeared in the Special Teacher Eligibility Test can now download the initial answer key and response sheet from the official website. By matching their marked answers with the key, teachers can estimate their probable score before the result. The department has also given an option to raise objections if any answer looks wrong. After checking all objections, the final answer key will be released. Check this article for the download steps, objection process, and all important dates.
AP Special TET Response Sheet 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh
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Exam Name
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AP Special TET 2026 (APTET-August 2026)
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Who Can Appear
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In-service teachers
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Exam Dates
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11 to 21 October 2026
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Answer Key
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27 October 2026
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Answer Key Includes
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Response sheet, answer key and objection link
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Official Website
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cse.ap.gov.in / tet2dsc.apcfss.in
AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 PDF Download
The AP Special TET 2026 answer key is available online on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education. Candidates can now download it from the official portal and avoid unofficial links. The link below takes you to the official website, where you can open the subject-wise answer key and response sheet.
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AP Special TET Answer Key 2026
Steps to Download AP Special TET Answer Key 2026
Candidates can download the AP Special TET 2026 answer key online in a few simple steps. Keep your login details ready before you start.
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Visit the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in
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On the homepage, click the link for the AP Special TET answer key or response sheet.
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Now, the subject-wise answer key PDF appears
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Check the answer key PDF on the screen.
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Download the PDF and save a copy for future use.
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Take a printout to compare your answers and estimate your score.
Details Mentioned in AP Special TET Answer Key 2026
Candidates must check every detail on the answer key and response sheet carefully after downloading. Any mistake should be reported during the objection window.
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Name of the exam conducting body
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Name of the exam (AP Special TET 2026)
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Paper or subject name
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Question numbers
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Correct answer option for each question
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Candidate's marked response (in the response sheet)
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Candidate name and roll number or candidate ID
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Exam date and session
AP Special TET Objection Process 2026
Candidates can raise objections from 27 October to 1 November 2026 through the official website. Click the objection link, enter your login details, select the question, and submit your claim with valid proof. A fee may apply. The department will review all objections before releasing the final answer key on 10 November 2026. No objections are accepted after that.
How to Raise a Challenge AP Special TET Answer key 2026
Candidates who find a wrong answer in the key can challenge it online. Follow the steps below and submit your objection before the window closes on 1 November 2026.
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Visit the official website, cse.ap.gov.in.
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Click the link for raising an objection or challenge to the answer key.
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Log in with your candidate ID and date of birth.
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Select the question you want to challenge.
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Choose the answer you think is correct.
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Upload valid proof, such as a textbook page or an official reference.
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Pay the objection fee, if it applies.
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Submit the objection and save the confirmation for future use.
What Next After AP Special TET Answer Key 2026?
Downloading the answer key is only the first step. Here is what candidates should do next.
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Check your score: Compare your marked answers in the response sheet with the answer key and count the correct answers to estimate your marks.
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Raise objections if needed: If any answer looks wrong, submit an objection online during the objection window (25 October to 1 November 2026). Keep proof ready to support your claim.
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Wait for the review: The department will examine all objections before preparing the final answer key.
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Check the final answer key: It is scheduled for 10 November 2026. No objections can be raised after it is released.
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Check the result: The result is scheduled for 15 November 2026, based on the final key.
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Keep your documents safe: Save the response sheet, answer key and scorecard for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com