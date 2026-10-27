AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Subject-Wise Response Sheet PDF at tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Key Points AP Special TET 2026 initial answer key released on October 27, 2026, for in-service teachers.

Candidates can raise objections from October 27 to November 1, 2026, on the official website.

Final answer key will be released on November 10, 2026, and results on November 15, 2026.

AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has released the AP Special TET answer key 2026 on October 27, 2026, for in-service teachers. Candidates who appeared in the Special Teacher Eligibility Test can now download the initial answer key and response sheet from the official website. By matching their marked answers with the key, teachers can estimate their probable score before the result. The department has also given an option to raise objections if any answer looks wrong. After checking all objections, the final answer key will be released. Check this article for the download steps, objection process, and all important dates. AP Special TET Response Sheet 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh Exam Name AP Special TET 2026 (APTET-August 2026) Who Can Appear In-service teachers Exam Dates 11 to 21 October 2026 Answer Key 27 October 2026 Answer Key Includes Response sheet, answer key and objection link Official Website cse.ap.gov.in / tet2dsc.apcfss.in AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 PDF Download The AP Special TET 2026 answer key is available online on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education. Candidates can now download it from the official portal and avoid unofficial links. The link below takes you to the official website, where you can open the subject-wise answer key and response sheet. AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Click Here

Steps to Download AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Candidates can download the AP Special TET 2026 answer key online in a few simple steps. Keep your login details ready before you start. Visit the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in

On the homepage, click the link for the AP Special TET answer key or response sheet.

Now, the subject-wise answer key PDF appears

Check the answer key PDF on the screen.

Download the PDF and save a copy for future use.

Take a printout to compare your answers and estimate your score. Details Mentioned in AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Candidates must check every detail on the answer key and response sheet carefully after downloading. Any mistake should be reported during the objection window. Name of the exam conducting body

Name of the exam (AP Special TET 2026)

Paper or subject name

Question numbers

Correct answer option for each question

Candidate's marked response (in the response sheet)

Candidate name and roll number or candidate ID

Exam date and session

AP Special TET Objection Process 2026 Candidates can raise objections from 27 October to 1 November 2026 through the official website. Click the objection link, enter your login details, select the question, and submit your claim with valid proof. A fee may apply. The department will review all objections before releasing the final answer key on 10 November 2026. No objections are accepted after that. How to Raise a Challenge AP Special TET Answer key 2026 Candidates who find a wrong answer in the key can challenge it online. Follow the steps below and submit your objection before the window closes on 1 November 2026. Visit the official website, cse.ap.gov.in.

Click the link for raising an objection or challenge to the answer key.

Log in with your candidate ID and date of birth.

Select the question you want to challenge.

Choose the answer you think is correct.

Upload valid proof, such as a textbook page or an official reference.

Pay the objection fee, if it applies.

Submit the objection and save the confirmation for future use.

What Next After AP Special TET Answer Key 2026? Downloading the answer key is only the first step. Here is what candidates should do next. Check your score: Compare your marked answers in the response sheet with the answer key and count the correct answers to estimate your marks.

Raise objections if needed: If any answer looks wrong, submit an objection online during the objection window (25 October to 1 November 2026). Keep proof ready to support your claim.

Wait for the review: The department will examine all objections before preparing the final answer key.

Check the final answer key: It is scheduled for 10 November 2026. No objections can be raised after it is released.

Check the result: The result is scheduled for 15 November 2026, based on the final key.

Keep your documents safe: Save the response sheet, answer key and scorecard for future use.