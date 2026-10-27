IISER Pune Explains Why Umar Khalid’s Book Was Removed From Library, Says Further Action Under Review

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has withdrawn a book written by activist Umar Khalid from its library after objections surfaced on social media. In a statement issued on October 26, the institute said the decision was taken as a precaution to avoid “any misunderstanding or unrest”. It added that further action would be examined. The book, Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, is based on Khalid’s doctoral research at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). It examines the history of Adivasi communities in the Singhbhum region of present-day Jharkhand, including the Ho community and the impact of colonial rule. IISER Pune Issues Statement on Book Removal In its statement, IISER Pune explained its library selection process and the decision to withdraw the book.

“On average, over 50 books from various areas are routinely added every month to the library. Regarding the book in question (written by Khalid), as soon as the matter was brought to the attention of institute authorities, it was decided to retract the book as a precaution in order to avoid any misunderstanding or unrest. The institute will examine what further action or steps can be taken,” the statement said. The institute also explained that books are added to its collection based on recommendations from its members and through a committee that oversees library operations. How Did the Controversy Begin? The issue gained attention after a post on X questioned the presence of Khalid’s book in the library of a government-funded science research institute. The post stated, “Umar Khalid’s thesis is added as a book at IISER, Pune. This is a central government institution for science research.”

Following the online discussion, Madabhushi Madan Gopal, chairperson of IISER Pune’s Board of Governors, also commented on the matter. In a post on X, he wrote: “As incharge Chairman, BoG,IISER Pune, I am shocked to know this, this is retracted last night & action is initiated on those who played this mischief, I assure such things will not happen again in IISER Pune, Prof.Sunil Bhagwat, Director has taken immediately steps,we need to be alert”. What Is the Book About? Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power was published in 2026 and is based on Khalid’s doctoral research at JNU. The book examines the history of Adivasi communities in Singhbhum, particularly the Ho community. It explores their experiences under British colonial rule and the relationship between tribal societies and state power.