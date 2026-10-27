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KRDP Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 12878 Vacancies at krdp.org.in, Check Eligibility Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 17:55 IST

The Khadi Reforms and Development Programme (KRDP) has announced 12,878 vacancies for Group B and Group C posts. The online application process began on October 26, 2026 and candidates can submit their applications until November 30. Check this article for eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application dates and other important information.

KRDP Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 12878 Vacancies at krdp.org.in, Check Eligibility Here
KRDP Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 12878 Vacancies at krdp.org.in, Check Eligibility Here

Key Points

  • KRDP offers 12,878 Group B & C vacancies across various posts.
  • Online application process commenced on October 26, 2026.
  • Last date for online application submission is November 30, 2026.

KRDP Recruitment 2026: The Khadi Reforms and Development Programme (KRDP) has started the online application process for 12,878 Group B and Group C vacancies from October 25, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at krdp.org.in. The last date for the submission of the online application form is November 30, 2026. Candidates must check the post wise eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details and application schedule before completing the online registration and submission process.

KRDP Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The KRDP online application process has already commenced from October 26, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website to register and submit their applications for the various Group B and Group C posts. The recruitment includes various posts such as Khadi Development Officer, Khadi Inspector, Account Officer, Junior Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Driver and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Check the direct link to apply and the official notification from the table below.

KRDP Recruitment 2026 Link

    Click Here

KRDP Recruitment 2026 Official Notification

    Click Here

 

Also Check- KRDP Vacancy 2026

KRDP Notification 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Khadi Reforms and Development Programme (KRDP)

Ministry

Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Recruitment Name

KRDP Recruitment 2026

Advertisement Number

Adm. I-/NGR/KRDP/2 (117)/2026-27

Post Categories

Group B and Group C

Total Vacancies

12,878

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

October 26, 2026

Registration Last Date

November 25, 2026

Application Submission Last Date

November 30, 2026

Correction Window

December 2–4, 2026

Exam Date

To be announced

Official Website

krdp.org.in

KRDP Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria 

Before applying for these Group B and C Vacancies candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as stated in the official notifications. Check details below.

1. Educational Qualifications

  • The qualification depends on the post applied for.

  • Some posts require a Class 10 or Class 12 qualification while others require a graduate or postgraduate degree.

  • In addition to the above qualifications candidates may need to meet post specific requirements. For further details refer to the official notification.

  • Candidates must possess the educational qualification by November 30, 2026. 

2. Age Limit

  • The minimum age to apply is 18 years. 

  • The maximum age to apply is 40 years.

  •  For government employees the upper age limit is up to 45 years, subject to the applicable rules. 

KRDP Group B & C Vacancy Distribution 2026

The recruitment drive includes 12,878 tentative vacancies across 13 posts. The post wise distribution is provided below.

Group

Post Name

Vacancies

Group B

Khadi Development Officer

410

Group B

Khadi Inspector

421

Group B

Account Officer

405

Group B

Technical Officer

596

Group B

Field Officer

1,026

Group B

Executive (Khadi)

308

Group B

Executive (Village Industries)

436

Group B Total

3,602

Group C

Supervisor Grade III

834

Group C

Junior Assistant

1,206

Group C

Village Industries Worker

2,140

Group C

Lower Division Clerk

1,232

Group C

Driver

152

Group C

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

3,712

Group C Total

9,276

Grand Total

12,878

Steps to Apply for KRDP Vacancy 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process-

  • Visit the official website at krdp.org.in.

  • On the homepage click on the link titled KRDP Recruitment 2026.

  • Read the instructions given there once and click the option to agree to the terms and conditions.

  • Complete Step I registration using a valid email ID and mobile number.

  • Verify the registration details and use the login credentials sent to the registered email ID.

  • Log in to complete Step II of the application form and enter the personal and educational details.

  • Upload the photograph, signature and other documents as stated.

  • Preview the application form and check all details once before the  final submission.

  • Submit the application and save for future references.

KRDP Recruitment 2026 Application Fees

As per the official notification the application fee is listed as Nil for the categories. The notices have the same fee status for both Group B and Group C posts. Check category wise breakup in the table below.

Category

Application Fee

UR / EWS

Nil

OBC (NCL)

Nil

SC / ST

Nil

For more details and official updates please visit the official website regularly.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 15:30 IST
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