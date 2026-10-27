KRDP Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 12878 Vacancies at krdp.org.in, Check Eligibility Here
The Khadi Reforms and Development Programme (KRDP) has announced 12,878 vacancies for Group B and Group C posts. The online application process began on October 26, 2026 and candidates can submit their applications until November 30. Check this article for eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application dates and other important information.
Key Points
- KRDP offers 12,878 Group B & C vacancies across various posts.
- Online application process commenced on October 26, 2026.
- Last date for online application submission is November 30, 2026.
KRDP Recruitment 2026: The Khadi Reforms and Development Programme (KRDP) has started the online application process for 12,878 Group B and Group C vacancies from October 25, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at krdp.org.in. The last date for the submission of the online application form is November 30, 2026. Candidates must check the post wise eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details and application schedule before completing the online registration and submission process.
KRDP Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The KRDP online application process has already commenced from October 26, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website to register and submit their applications for the various Group B and Group C posts. The recruitment includes various posts such as Khadi Development Officer, Khadi Inspector, Account Officer, Junior Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Driver and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Check the direct link to apply and the official notification from the table below.
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KRDP Recruitment 2026 Link
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KRDP Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
Also Check- KRDP Vacancy 2026
KRDP Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Khadi Reforms and Development Programme (KRDP)
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Ministry
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Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises
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Recruitment Name
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KRDP Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement Number
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Adm. I-/NGR/KRDP/2 (117)/2026-27
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Post Categories
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Group B and Group C
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Total Vacancies
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12,878
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 26, 2026
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Registration Last Date
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November 25, 2026
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Application Submission Last Date
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November 30, 2026
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Correction Window
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December 2–4, 2026
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Exam Date
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To be announced
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Official Website
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krdp.org.in
KRDP Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for these Group B and C Vacancies candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as stated in the official notifications. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualifications
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The qualification depends on the post applied for.
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Some posts require a Class 10 or Class 12 qualification while others require a graduate or postgraduate degree.
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In addition to the above qualifications candidates may need to meet post specific requirements. For further details refer to the official notification.
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Candidates must possess the educational qualification by November 30, 2026.
2. Age Limit
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 40 years.
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For government employees the upper age limit is up to 45 years, subject to the applicable rules.
KRDP Group B & C Vacancy Distribution 2026
The recruitment drive includes 12,878 tentative vacancies across 13 posts. The post wise distribution is provided below.
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Group
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Post Name
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Vacancies
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Group B
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Khadi Development Officer
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410
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Group B
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Khadi Inspector
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421
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Group B
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Account Officer
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405
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Group B
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Technical Officer
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596
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Group B
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Field Officer
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1,026
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Group B
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Executive (Khadi)
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308
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Group B
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Executive (Village Industries)
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436
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Group B Total
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—
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3,602
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Group C
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Supervisor Grade III
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834
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Group C
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Junior Assistant
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1,206
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Group C
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Village Industries Worker
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2,140
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Group C
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Lower Division Clerk
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1,232
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Group C
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Driver
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152
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Group C
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Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)
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3,712
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Group C Total
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—
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9,276
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Grand Total
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—
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12,878
Steps to Apply for KRDP Vacancy 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website at krdp.org.in.
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On the homepage click on the link titled KRDP Recruitment 2026.
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Read the instructions given there once and click the option to agree to the terms and conditions.
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Complete Step I registration using a valid email ID and mobile number.
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Verify the registration details and use the login credentials sent to the registered email ID.
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Log in to complete Step II of the application form and enter the personal and educational details.
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Upload the photograph, signature and other documents as stated.
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Preview the application form and check all details once before the final submission.
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Submit the application and save for future references.
KRDP Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
As per the official notification the application fee is listed as Nil for the categories. The notices have the same fee status for both Group B and Group C posts. Check category wise breakup in the table below.
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Category
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Application Fee
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UR / EWS
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Nil
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OBC (NCL)
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Nil
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SC / ST
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Nil
For more details and official updates please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.