KRDP Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 12878 Vacancies at krdp.org.in, Check Eligibility Here

KRDP Recruitment 2026: The Khadi Reforms and Development Programme (KRDP) has started the online application process for 12,878 Group B and Group C vacancies from October 25, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at krdp.org.in. The last date for the submission of the online application form is November 30, 2026. Candidates must check the post wise eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details and application schedule before completing the online registration and submission process.

KRDP Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The KRDP online application process has already commenced from October 26, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website to register and submit their applications for the various Group B and Group C posts. The recruitment includes various posts such as Khadi Development Officer, Khadi Inspector, Account Officer, Junior Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Driver and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Check the direct link to apply and the official notification from the table below.