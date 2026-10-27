Gold Price Today: Why Are Gold Prices Rising? Check State-Wise 22K, 24K Rates And Key Reasons Behind The Small Surge
Gold prices across India are trending upwards on October 27, 2026. Check the latest indicative 22K and 24K gold rates across major cities, compare prices, and understand how geopolitical uncertainty, global market movements and festive demand influence gold prices.
Gold Price Today: The precious metal is on the rally run again. A little inconvenience in the global market, the precious metal starts behaving volatile. The biggest reason for gold prices being volatile is the global economic tussle.
Gold prices across India are moving upwards on October 27, 2026. Now, buyers shall keep an eye on the trajectory. The Indian consumer is eagerly waiting for Dhanteras to arrive so they can buy gold at low rates.
The dip in gold prices previously gave relief to the domestic consumer, who thought it would fall further. But the story with gold prices is opposite today; they are in an upward trend.
With the festive and wedding seasons approaching, even a small change in gold prices can make a noticeable difference to your budget.
In Delhi, 24-karat gold is priced at approximately ₹1,46,385 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold costs around ₹1,34,762 per 10 grams.
What is the key reason behind this sudden surge in prices? Let us understand the latest rates and the reasons behind the movement.
Gold Price Today Across the Nation: State-Wise
|
State/UT
|
City
|
22K Gold (per 10g)
|
24K Gold (per 10g)
|
Delhi (UT)
|
New Delhi
|
₹1,34,762
|
₹1,46,385
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
₹1,35,224
|
₹1,46,886
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,35,187
|
₹1,46,846
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,35,002
|
₹1,46,645
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,34,961
|
₹1,46,601
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,32,722
|
₹1,44,893
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,32,539
|
₹1,44,693
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,29,880
|
₹1,41,790
(Note: Rates are indicative figures for October 27, they can vary place to place. Also Gold Prices are volatile so they change quickly sometimes.)
What Are The Key Reasons Behind The Gold Price Today?
Geopolitical Uncertainty and Safe-Haven Demand
We all know that gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset, and its price does not always remain the same. It is called a safe-haven asset because of its behaviour during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.
According to market analysts, recent military actions involving the US, Israel and Iran have put gold in the spotlight. While prices were previously escalating, gold has seen a dip over the last 30-40 days due to a rise in crude oil prices. Heightened geopolitical risks sometimes push investors away from gold and towards interest-paying commodities.
The recent activity in the West has affected crude oil prices, and the fall in oil prices has given a push to gold prices.
However, geopolitical developments alone do not explain every price movement, as currency fluctuations, interest rates and international market trends also influence gold prices.
Due to the disruption, fresh logistical delays and transport flow constraints, specifically impacting major global bullion hubs like Dubai, have added an immediate supply premium to spot gold.
Festive And Wedding Season Demand
India's festive and wedding seasons traditionally boost gold purchases. This particularly happens with jewellery, coins and bars.
With Dhanteras and Diwali approaching, consumers are tracking prices before making purchases.
According to the World Gold Council, seasonal demand was gathering pace in October, partly supported by earlier price declines. However, elevated gold prices may affect jewellery demand and purchasing volumes.
Gold Price Comparison: Rates on October 26 And 27, 2026
|
City / Hub
|
Price on Oct 26 (per 10g)
|
Price on Oct 27 (per 10g)
|
Net Daily Change
|
New Delhi
|
₹1,45,836
|
₹1,46,385
|
+₹549
|
Chennai
|
₹1,46,335
|
₹1,46,886
|
+₹551
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,46,296
|
₹1,46,846
|
+₹550
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,46,095
|
₹1,46,645
|
+₹550
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,46,051
|
₹1,46,601
|
+₹550
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,44,342
|
₹1,44,893
|
+₹551
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,44,143
|
₹1,44,693
|
+₹550
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,44,101
|
₹1,44,651
|
+₹550
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,41,241
|
₹1,41,790
|
+₹549
|
Pune
|
₹1,46,051
|
₹1,46,601
|
+₹550
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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