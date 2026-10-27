Gold Price Today: Why Are Gold Prices Rising? Check State-Wise 22K, 24K Rates And Key Reasons Behind The Small Surge

Gold Price Today: The precious metal is on the rally run again. A little inconvenience in the global market, the precious metal starts behaving volatile. The biggest reason for gold prices being volatile is the global economic tussle.

Gold prices across India are moving upwards on October 27, 2026. Now, buyers shall keep an eye on the trajectory. The Indian consumer is eagerly waiting for Dhanteras to arrive so they can buy gold at low rates.

The dip in gold prices previously gave relief to the domestic consumer, who thought it would fall further. But the story with gold prices is opposite today; they are in an upward trend.

With the festive and wedding seasons approaching, even a small change in gold prices can make a noticeable difference to your budget.

In Delhi, 24-karat gold is priced at approximately ₹1,46,385 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold costs around ₹1,34,762 per 10 grams.