Microsoft Offers Buyout To 60,000 Employees: How Is It Different From Layoffs? Check Eligibility, Deadline And Impact On Indian Employees

Microsoft Buyout Offer 2026: The tech giant has rolled out a direct offer. It is buying out its employees to leave their jobs. The curiosity raised is about what a buyout is and the number of employees to whom it has been offered. India, being a large part of Microsoft's employee community, is also included in the buyout. So, Microsoft, in an early morning rollout on October 27, introduced a Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) for approximately 60,000 employees, covering nearly 27% of its global workforce. This news was announced by Chief People Officer Amy Coleman on October 26, 2026. Under the buyout offer, there are eligibility criteria. The affected people are from India, the US, the UK and Canada. A big number of Indian employees are also included, but the exact number of eligible workers remains undisclosed.

As we all know, many tech giants are investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), data centres and cloud computing. Microsoft's buyout is a by-product of this investment. Microsoft has also reportedly invested a big chunk in AI amid recent trends. Eligible employees can accept the offer by December 1, 2026, and leave by December 31. They would also receive financial support as they plan their next career move. What Is A Buyout Offer? To understand, let’s decode this in very simple words. A buyout is not a layoff, so we shall not confuse the two. Although both are related to leaving your job and moving out. A buyout offer is a proper financial arrangement given by the employer to the employee. The company encourages the employee to resign and leave their job, by their own will and deal. Employees can accept the offer and take home the money offered with other benefits. This compensation is given so they can look for another opportunity without financial strain.

Companies usually do this while they are restructuring the firm and do not want to resort to layoffs unnecessarily. Purpose : It is often used during workforce restructuring to reduce costs without immediately resorting to forced layoffs.

Benefits : The package may include severance pay, stock benefits, extended health insurance and career transition support.

Decision Deadline: Employees receive a specific timeframe to decide whether to accept or decline the offer.

Important Consideration: Accepting a buyout means leaving the organisation. Employees should carefully review the compensation, applicable taxes and future career opportunities before making a decision. Microsoft Buyout Offer vs Layoffs: What Is the Difference? Basis of Comparison Voluntary Buyout Offer Layoffs Meaning Employees are offered financial support to leave the company voluntarily. The company terminates employees' jobs as part of workforce reductions. Employee Choice Employees can decide whether to accept or reject the offer. Employees generally do not choose whether their roles are eliminated. Financial Benefits Eligible employees receive a severance package based on the offer's terms. Employees may receive severance or other benefits under applicable policies and laws. Job Security Employees who decline the offer are not automatically laid off under the buyout programme. Employees whose positions are eliminated lose their jobs. Eligibility Only employees in selected teams and at eligible job levels can participate. The company determines which roles or teams are affected by layoffs. Purpose Helps the company reduce its workforce while giving employees a voluntary exit option. Helps the company reduce costs, restructure teams or realign business priorities. Microsoft's 2026 Initiative The Voluntary Exit Offer covers eligible employees at Level 70 and below in participating teams across India, the US, the UK and Canada. Microsoft has also announced separate workforce cuts, including job reductions affecting its Xbox business. ( Note: Microsoft's voluntary buyout offer is not the same as a layoff. Eligibility and individual exit terms depend on the company's offer and the employee's circumstance. Source- Reuters) Note: Microsoft's voluntary buyout offer is not the same as a layoff. Eligibility and individual exit terms depend on the company's offer and the employee's circumstance. Source- Reuters)

Who Is Eligible For Microsoft's Buyout Offer? Microsoft’s voluntary exit offer is not for everyone. It has eligibility criteria and is available to eligible employees at internal job level 70 and below. This offer spans employees from India, the US, the UK and Canada. Also, just meeting the criteria alone will not guarantee eligibility. In India: Microsoft employs approximately 23,000 people. Although the company has not disclosed how many Indian employees qualify, it is just speculation based on media reports. Therefore, not everyone working at Microsoft will receive this exit opportunity, but a selected few will. What Is The Exit Package And Deadline? Category Details Exit Package Follows Microsoft's standard severance arrangements, varying by location, seniority and length of service. Level 64 and Below Reportedly, one week of base pay for every six months of service in the US. Levels 65–67 Reportedly, two weeks of base pay for every six months of service in the US. India-Specific Benefits Exact terms may differ; employees should check their individual offer details. Offer Communication Eligible employees will receive individual offer details by email. Decision Deadline December 1, 2026 Expected Exit Date December 31, 2026 Nature of the Offer Voluntary; 60,000 employees are eligible for the offer, not confirmed job cuts.