India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match October 27, 2026: Playing XI, Squad, Toss & Where to Watch

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India will face New Zealand in the third T20 International of the five-match series on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The match will be played at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. India lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two matches by four wickets each.

India will aim to win the third T20I and secure the series, while New Zealand will look to make a comeback in front of their home crowd.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Match Details