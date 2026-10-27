India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match October 27, 2026: Playing XI, Squad, Toss & Where to Watch
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2026: Check playing XI, toss result, squads, match time, venue and where to watch the live telecast and streaming.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India will face New Zealand in the third T20 International of the five-match series on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The match will be played at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. India lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two matches by four wickets each.
India will aim to win the third T20I and secure the series, while New Zealand will look to make a comeback in front of their home crowd.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Match Details
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Detail
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Information
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Match
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India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I
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Date
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October 27, 2026
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Venue
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Hnry Stadium, Wellington
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Match Time
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12:30 PM IST
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Toss Time
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12:00 PM IST
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Toss Result
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India Won the Toss & Decided the Bowl First
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Series
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India tour of New Zealand 2026
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Series Status
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India lead 2-0
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Toss Update
India won the toss in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand on October 27, 2026, and captain Shreyas Iyer has decided to bowl first. New Zealand will bat first and aim to post a competitive total, while India will look to restrict the hosts with their bowling attack.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Toss Result
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Toss Winner: India
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Decision: Bowl first
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India Captain: Shreyas Iyer
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New Zealand Captain: Mitchell Santner
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New Zealand: Batting first
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Playing XI
The following are the expected line-ups based on available squad information. They are not confirmed playing XIs.
India Playing XI
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Sanju Samson (WK)
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Abhishek Sharma
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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Shreyas Iyer (C)
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Tilak Varma
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Nitish Kumar Reddy
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Naman Dhir
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Axar Patel
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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Arshdeep Singh
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Prince Yadav
New Zealand Playing XI
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Tim Seifert (WK)
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Finn Allen
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Daryl Mitchell
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Glenn Phillips
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Bevon Jacobs
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Michael Bracewell
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Mitchell Santner (C)
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Kyle Jamieson
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Adam Milne
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Jacob Duffy
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Matthew Fisher
India vs New Zealand T20I Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Ishan Kishan is injured, while Kumar Kushagra has joined as cover.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner, Nathan Smith and Bevon Jacobs.
Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live?
Indian cricket fans can watch the match through the following platforms:
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Live telecast: Sony Sports Network
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Live streaming: SonyLIV app and website
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Match date: October 27, 2026
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Start time: 12:30 PM IST
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.