Rajasthan Safai Karmachari Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 24,752 Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

Key Points Apply for 24,752 Safai Karamchari posts by October 28, 2026.

Online applications began August 15, 2026, at lsg.rajasthan.gov.in.

Eligibility: 1 year sanitation work experience; selection via lottery system.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026: The Local Self Government Department will close the online application process for the posts of Sanitation worker on October 28, 2026. Interested candidates can submit their online application through the official recruitment portal at lsg.rajasthan.gov.in. The official notification for these posts was released on July 27, 2026. Then the online applications process was started from August 15, 2026. Initially the last date to submit the online application was October 13, 2026. In order to provide another chance the last date was extended again. Under this recruitment drive a total of 24,752 posts i.e 24,277 in the Non-Scheduled Area and 475 vacancies in Scheduled Areas would be filled. Selected candidates will receive a monthly honorarium Rs 7,410/-

In this article you will find all the important things related to the application process, eligibility criteria, application fees and more details. Rajasthan Safai Karmachari Recruitment 2026: Overview The official notification issued under the Advt No 01/2026. The selection process comprises the Category-wise merit list prepared through a lottery system , followed by document verification and a medical exam. Check the details related to the recruitment drive in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan Post Safai Karamchari Advt No 01/2026 No of Vacancies 24,752 Mode of Application Online Application Start Date August 15, 2026 Last Date to Apply October 28, 2026 Job Location Rajasthan Official Website lsg.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Safai Karmachari Bharti 2026 Apply Link The online application process for the Rajasthan Safai Karmachari commenced from August 15, 2026. Interested candidates should go through the detailed official notification once before the submission of an online form. Check the direct link to apply for the Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment from the table given below. Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here Rajasthan Safai Karmachari Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria such as qualification and age limit as stated in the official notification pdf. Check details below. 1. Educational Qualifications- Candidates must be a bonafide resident or domicile of the state of Rajasthan.

Candidates must have a minimum 1 year of work experience as a Sanitation Worker in a Rajasthan Urban Local Body or recognized institution.

No other formal educational qualification is required. 2. Age Limit (As on January 1, 2027) The Minimum age is 21 years.

The maximum age is 40 years.

Age relaxations are applicable to the eligible reserved categories as per the rules and regulations. Steps to Apply for Rajasthan Safai Karmachari Bharti 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process- Go to the official Rajasthan LSG website at lsg.rajasthan.gov.in

Complete the one time registration process if not completed.

Click on the online application link and complete the registration process.

Log in using the login credentials such as SSO ID, password and security pin.

Fill the application form with personal and educational details.

Upload necessary documents such as your photograph and signature.

Pay the application fees online.

Check details once and then submit the application form.

Download and save a copy for future reference.