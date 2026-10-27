New Highway Toll Rules From November 1, 2026: Annual Pass Cost, Eligibility and Validity

New Highway Toll Rules From November 1, 2026: On 26 October, 2026, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced new highway toll rules for a concession local pass at National Highway toll plaza, and the new rules will come into effect from November 01, 2026 onwards only.

Under the new highway toll rules, a person whose vehicle are registered under non-commercial use, and they live within 20km of toll plaza can choose a concessional local pass or can have a monthly pass which is mentioned in the official gazette notification, which is released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The annual fee for the local pass will be ₹1500 if the toll plaza is outside municipal or local town limits, otherwise the annual fee will be ₹3000.

The Ministry notified these changes on October 26, 2026, through the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026.