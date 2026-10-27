New Highway Toll Rules From November 1, 2026: Annual Pass Cost, Eligibility and Validity
New Highway Toll Rules From November 1, 2026: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified new highway toll rules effective November 1, 2026. Learn about the ₹1,500 & ₹3,000 concessional local annual pass, 20 km eligibility, FASTag rules, and exclusions.
New Highway Toll Rules From November 1, 2026: On 26 October, 2026, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced new highway toll rules for a concession local pass at National Highway toll plaza, and the new rules will come into effect from November 01, 2026 onwards only.
Under the new highway toll rules, a person whose vehicle are registered under non-commercial use, and they live within 20km of toll plaza can choose a concessional local pass or can have a monthly pass which is mentioned in the official gazette notification, which is released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
The annual fee for the local pass will be ₹1500 if the toll plaza is outside municipal or local town limits, otherwise the annual fee will be ₹3000.
The Ministry notified these changes on October 26, 2026, through the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026.
New Highway Toll Rules 2026: Key Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Effective date
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November 1, 2026
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Notification date
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October 26, 2026
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Notification number
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G.S.R. 917(E)
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Ministry
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Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
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Distance condition
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Within 20 km of a toll plaza
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Annual pass fee outside municipal or local town limits
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₹1,500
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Annual pass fee within municipal or local town limits
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₹3,000
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FASTag requirement
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Valid and functional FASTag registered for non-commercial purposes
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Pass validity
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Only at the specific toll plaza for which it is issued
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Pass options
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Monthly pass or concessional local pass
How Much Will the New Highway Local Pass Cost?
According the Official Gazette, there are two annual fee rate for the concessional local pass, and they are:
1. ₹1,500 per year: This fee applies in those conditions when the toll plaza is located outside the limits of a municipality or local town area.
2. ₹3,000 per year: This fee applies when the toll plaza is located within the limits of a municipality or local town area.
Note: The Central Government may revise these rates annually on April 1.
📢 Live Within 20 km of a Toll Plaza? Know the New Local Pass Rules! The Government of India has introduced a Concessional Local Pass for eligible private vehicle owners residing within 20 km of a National Highway fee plaza, effective 1 November 2026, under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026. Eligible vehicle owners with valid, functional FASTags registered for non-commercial use can opt for an annual pass for the specific toll plaza at the following rates: 🛣️ ₹1,500 per annum for toll plazas outside municipal or local town limits. 🏙️ ₹3,000 per annum for toll plazas within municipal or local town limits. The pass is subject to specified conditions. It will not be available on National Highways or Expressways using a closed user fee collection system, or where a service road or alternative road is available for use. 📄 Read the official notification for complete details: https://t.co/khgErWhgtT @PMOIndia @MORTHIndia @PIBMoRTH #NHAI #BuildingANation— NHAI (@NHAI_Official) October 27, 2026
Who Is Eligible for the Concessional Local Pass?
According to the official notification, a person must meet the following conditions to obtain the concessional local pass:
The main eligibility conditions are:
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Residence within 20 km: The owner of the vehicle must live within 20km of the radius area of the toll plaza.
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Non-commercial vehicle: The vehicle must be registered for non-commercial use.
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Valid FASTag: The vehicle must have a valid and functional FASTag registered for non-commercial purposes.
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Specific toll plaza: The pass can be used only at the toll plaza for which it has been issued.
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No alternative road: The facility will not be available if a service road or alternative road is available for the concerned journey.
Meeting the distance condition alone does not guarantee eligibility. The other conditions in the notification must also be satisfied.
What are the Required Documents for the New Highway Toll Pass 2026?
The Gazette notification specifies the distance, vehicle registration purpose and FASTag conditions. However, it does not provide a detailed list of documents required for the application.
But, the Vehicle owners should keep their
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Vehicle registration details,
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FASTag information
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Residential address proof available
Can Vehicle Owners Choose Between a Monthly Pass and an Annual Local Pass?
Yes. In the new rules, an eligible owner are allowed to choose either monthly pass under sub-rule (3) or a concessional local pass
Where Will the New Local Pass Not Be Available?
In the notification, there is mainly two situation has been given where the new local pass is not available on the tolls plazas, and they are:
1. Highways and expressways using a closed user fee collection system
The new local pass is not available for the commuting on National on National Highway or Expressway, where a toll fee is collected under user fee collection system.
2. Routes with a service road or alternative road
If the service road or alternative road is available near the toll plaza, then in this case also, the pass is not available.
Will the Annual Pass Be Valid at Every Toll Plaza?
No. The Gazette clearly states that the concessional local pass will be valid only for the specific toll plaza for which it is issued.
It does not provide nationwide validity or allow the pass to be used automatically at other toll plazas.
When Will the New Highway Toll Rules Come Into Effect?
The National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, were notified on October 26, 2026, and will come into force on November 1, 2026.
The notification amends Rule 9 of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, by inserting a new sub-rule (3A) covering the concessional local pass.
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