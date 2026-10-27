Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Winners To Be Honoured On October 28, Award Pool Of Rs 1 Crore
The Ministry of Education will honour the national-level winning teams of the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 on October 28, 2026. The ceremony will be held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, from 4 pm to 5 pm. The initiative has a total award pool of Rs. 1 crore for student innovators.
The Ministry of Education will felicitate the national-level winning teams of the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 on October 28, 2026. The prize distribution ceremony will take place from 4 pm to 5 pm at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.
According to an announcement shared by the Ministry of Education, the ceremony will recognise student teams for their creativity, problem-solving skills and indigenous solutions. The initiative aims to encourage innovation among school students and help them develop practical solutions to real-world challenges.
The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 has an award pool of Rs. 1 crore, with prizes for winners at the national, state and district levels.
Ministry of Education is all set to honour the brightest young innovators of the nation! At the Prize Distribution Ceremony of #ViksitBharatBuildathon2025, the national-level winning teams will be felicitated for their exceptional creativity, problem-solving skills and groundbreaking indigenous solutions. 🗓️ Date: 28th October 2026 ⏰ Time: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM 📌 Venue: Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi Let us celebrate the spirit of innovation in shaping an #Atmanirbhar and #ViksitBharat 🚀Bhar lo udaan, chhoo lo aasmaan! #YuvaCreates #InnovationForIndia #NEP2020 #SchoolInnovation #SchoolEducation #DoSEL— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 27, 2026
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Ceremony Details
The Ministry of Education has shared the following details for the prize distribution ceremony:
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Particulars
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Details
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Event
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Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Prize Distribution Ceremony
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Date
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October 28, 2026
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Time
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4 PM to 5 PM
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Venue
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Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi
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Organising body
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Ministry of Education
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Total award pool
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₹1 crore
The upcoming ceremony will honour national-level winning teams for their contributions to student innovation.
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Award Categories
The Buildathon has an award pool of ₹1 crore to recognise student teams at different levels. According to the Ministry of Education’s earlier announcement, the award structure includes:
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Category
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Number of Winning Teams
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National level
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10
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State level
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100
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District level
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1,000
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Total
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1,110
The initiative also aims to support selected student innovators through mentorship, resources and opportunities to develop their ideas further.
What Is the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?
The Viksit Bharat Buildathon is a nationwide school innovation initiative organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
The programme encourages students from Classes 6 to 12 to identify problems and develop innovative ideas or prototypes. It seeks to strengthen practical learning, creativity and problem-solving skills among young learners.
The initiative is based on four themes:
- Vocal for Local: Encouraging the use of local products, resources and skills.
- Atmanirbhar Bharat: Promoting self-reliance through innovative solutions.
- Swadeshi: Supporting indigenous ideas and innovation.
- Samriddh Bharat: Developing solutions that contribute to prosperity and sustainable growth.
The Buildathon also aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on experiential learning and innovation.
Through the initiative, the Ministry of Education aims to provide school students with opportunities to showcase their ideas and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.