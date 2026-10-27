Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Winners To Be Honoured On October 28, Award Pool Of Rs 1 Crore

The Ministry of Education will felicitate the national-level winning teams of the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 on October 28, 2026. The prize distribution ceremony will take place from 4 pm to 5 pm at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to an announcement shared by the Ministry of Education, the ceremony will recognise student teams for their creativity, problem-solving skills and indigenous solutions. The initiative aims to encourage innovation among school students and help them develop practical solutions to real-world challenges.

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 has an award pool of Rs. 1 crore, with prizes for winners at the national, state and district levels.