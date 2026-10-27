Study Abroad: 13 Swedish Universities to Meet Indian Students at Delhi, Hyderabad Fairs
Study in Sweden 2026 fairs will be held in Delhi on October 28 and Hyderabad on October 30. Check participating universities, Master's programmes, admissions and other details.
The Embassy of Sweden will organise the Study in Sweden 2026 fair in New Delhi and Hyderabad to help Indian students explore postgraduate education opportunities in Sweden. The events will primarily focus on Master's programmes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), allowing prospective applicants to interact with representatives from Swedish universities and understand the available academic pathways.
The fairs will bring together representatives from 13 Swedish universities, including Lund University, KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Linköping University. Students will be able to seek information about programme selection, admission requirements, the residence permit process and the academic and professional opportunities associated with studying in Sweden.
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Study in Sweden 2026 Fair: Dates and Venues
The education fairs will take place in two Indian cities. Students planning to attend can check the schedule below.
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Event details
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New Delhi
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Hyderabad
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Date
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October 28, 2026
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October 30, 2026
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Time
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4 pm to 7 pm
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5 pm to 8 pm
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Venue
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Jaypee Vasant Continental Hotel, Vasant Vihar
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Hotel Lemon Tree Premier, HITEC City
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Focus
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Master's programmes and study opportunities in Sweden
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Master's programmes and study opportunities in Sweden
Which Universities Will Participate in the Sweden Education Fair?
Representatives from 13 Swedish universities are expected to participate in the fairs. Some of the institutions highlighted include:
- Lund University: Students can explore postgraduate academic and research opportunities.
- KTH Royal Institute of Technology: The university is a key option for students interested in technology, engineering and scientific research.
- Linköping University: Prospective applicants can learn about postgraduate programmes and academic pathways.
Students should use the opportunity to ask university representatives about course eligibility, application deadlines, programme structure and available financial assistance. Specific admission and scholarship requirements may vary by university and course.
What Can Students Explore at the Study in Sweden Fair?
The Study in Sweden 2026 fair will provide prospective applicants with information on several aspects of studying abroad.
- Master's programmes: Explore postgraduate courses, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
- Admission requirements: Understand eligibility criteria, application procedures and the documents required by individual universities.
- Residence permits: Seek guidance on the process and requirements for international students.
- Scholarships and funding: Ask participating universities about available scholarships and financial assistance.
- Research and career opportunities: Learn how academic programmes connect with research, innovation and industry.
- Student life: Get information about campus experiences and everyday life in Sweden.
India-Sweden Partnership Focuses on Education and Research
The education fairs come amid efforts by India and Sweden to strengthen cooperation in education, research, science and innovation. The strategic partnership announced in May 2026 identified student, doctoral researcher and academic mobility as important areas of collaboration.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.