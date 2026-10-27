Study Abroad: 13 Swedish Universities to Meet Indian Students at Delhi, Hyderabad Fairs

The Embassy of Sweden will organise the Study in Sweden 2026 fair in New Delhi and Hyderabad to help Indian students explore postgraduate education opportunities in Sweden. The events will primarily focus on Master's programmes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), allowing prospective applicants to interact with representatives from Swedish universities and understand the available academic pathways.

The fairs will bring together representatives from 13 Swedish universities, including Lund University, KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Linköping University. Students will be able to seek information about programme selection, admission requirements, the residence permit process and the academic and professional opportunities associated with studying in Sweden.

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