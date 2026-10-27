MP Sub Engineer Vacancy 2026: Last Date to Apply Today for 1700 Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Key Points MP Sub Engineer 2026 applications close today, October 27, 2026.

The application window for 1700 vacancies reopened from Oct 13-27, 2026.

Initial applications ran from August 29, 2026, with a deadline of Sept 12, 2026.

MP Sub Engineer Vacancy 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is all set to close the online application process for the posts of Sub Engineer today October 27, 2026. The online application process was started from August 29, 2026. These posts fall under the Sub Group 3. Eligible and interested candidates who have not yet submitted their application can do it through the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. Initially the last date to apply was September 12, 2026. Further the online applications were once again reopened from October 13, 2026 to October 27, 2026 in order to provide another chance for those candidates who could not submit their forms. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1700 vacancies would be filled across various posts such as Sub Engineer, Draftsman, Lab Technician and others.

In this article you will find all the important details related to the eligibility criteria, application process, fees and other details before applying online through the official website. MP Sub Engineer Vacancy 2026 Apply Online Link Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their application online. Applicants are advised to read the official notification once before filling the online forms. The online form is available on the MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in . Alternatively candidates can check the direct link to apply for the MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment and official notification from the table below. MPESB Sub Engineer Official Notification 2026 Click Here MPESB Sub Engineer Vacancy 2026 Apply Link Click Here MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The MPESB has officially announced a total of 1700 vacancies. These posts fall under the Combined Recruitment Examination-2026 (Group-03). Check the details related to the recruitment process in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) Post Deputy Engineer, Cartographer, Laboratory Technician and others Number of Vacancies 1700 Application Mode Online Application Start Date August 29, 2026 Last Date to Submit Online Applications October 27, 2026 (Extended) Last Date for Application Correction October 28, 2026 Selection Process Written Exam

Document Verification

Medical Examination Official Website esb.mp.gov.in MP Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure that they meet all the required eligibility criteria at the time of submission of the online form. Check the detailed eligibility details for the MP Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 below. 1. Educational Qualification Candidates must have passed a 3 year Diploma (BE/ B. Tech) in Civil Electrical or Relevant Fields from a recognized university or institute. 2. Age Limit The minimum age is 18 years.

The maximum age depends on the posts you have selected.

Relaxations in the upper age limit would be provided to the reserved categories as per the rules and regulation of the state government. How to apply for MP Sub Engineer Vacancy 2026? Candidates can follow the steps listed below to complete the online application process- Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link titled MP Group 3 Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026

Complete the registration process by entering the necessary details.

Fill the application form with personal and education details.

Upload necessary documents such as photograph and signature.

Pay the application fees online.

Review all the details once and then submit your application form.

Download and save the form for future references.