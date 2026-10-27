NMMS Admit Card 2026: UP, Telangana Exam Hall Ticket Download Link, Exam-Day Guidelines

NMMS Admit Card 2026 Download: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination 2026-27 is scheduled to be conducted in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana on November 1, 2026. The admit cards have been released for both states. While students in Uttar Pradesh can download their hall tickets online, Telangana students must collect their admit cards from their respective schools. The NMMS examination is conducted for Class 8 students to identify eligible candidates for scholarship support during their secondary education. Students appearing for the examination should download or collect their admit cards before the exam and check the reporting time and examination centre details carefully. NMMS Admit Card 2026: State-Wise Hall Ticket Links State Admit Card Status Exam Date Official Website Uttar Pradesh Released on October 23, 2026 November 1, 2026 entdata.co.in Telangana Released on October 12, 2026 November 1, 2026 bse.telangana.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has released the UP NMMS admit card through its official portal entdata.co.in. In Telangana, the Directorate of Government Examinations has made the hall tickets available through its school-wise login facility. Students should contact their schools to obtain their admit cards. How to Download the UP NMMS Admit Card 2026? 1. Visit the official website, entdata.co.in. 2. Look for the link titled “ADMIT CARD NMMS 2027-28” on the homepage. 3. Enterthe required details, including the 12-digit Aadhaar number. 4. Submit the details to access the admit card. 5. Check the information printed on the hall ticket. 6. Download and print the admit card for the examination. NMMS Exam-Day Guidelines 2026 Students appearing for the NMMS examination should follow the instructions issued by their respective state authorities. The following precautions can help them avoid last-minute problems:

Carry the admit card: Students must bring their NMMS hall ticket to the examination centre. Entry may be denied without the required document.

Carry identification: UP candidates should keep their Aadhaar card and school ID ready, as required by the examination authorities.

Reach the centre early: Students should arrive well before the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards.

Check personal details: Verify the name, examination date, centre address and other details before leaving home.

Follow examination instructions: Read and follow the instructions provided by the invigilators.

Avoid prohibited items: Do not carry unauthorised electronic devices or other prohibited materials into the examination hall.

Carry permitted stationery: Bring the writing materials allowed under the examination guidelines.

Follow the allotted schedule: Students should check the timings printed on their hall tickets and follow the instructions for both examination papers.

NMMS Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026 The NMMS examination consists of two papers: the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Students must meet the prescribed minimum qualifying marks to be considered for the scholarship. The general qualifying criteria under the NMMS scheme are as follows: Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General category 40 per cent in MAT and SAT combined SC/ST categories 32 per cent in MAT and SAT combined These are the general minimum qualifying requirements under the scheme. Meeting them does not guarantee selection, as scholarship awards also depend on merit, state-wise selection criteria and the availability of scholarships. Students should check the relevant state notification for any additional instructions or applicable conditions.