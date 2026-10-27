NMMS Admit Card 2026: UP, Telangana Exam Hall Ticket Download Link, Exam-Day Guidelines
The NMMS admit cards for Uttar Pradesh and Telangana have been released, and both states are scheduled to conduct the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination on November 1, 2026. In Uttar Pradesh, students can download their hall tickets through the official examination portal, while students in Telangana can collect their admit cards from their respective schools.
NMMS Admit Card 2026 Download: The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination 2026-27 is scheduled to be conducted in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana on November 1, 2026. The admit cards have been released for both states. While students in Uttar Pradesh can download their hall tickets online, Telangana students must collect their admit cards from their respective schools.
The NMMS examination is conducted for Class 8 students to identify eligible candidates for scholarship support during their secondary education. Students appearing for the examination should download or collect their admit cards before the exam and check the reporting time and examination centre details carefully.
NMMS Admit Card 2026: State-Wise Hall Ticket Links
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State
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Admit Card Status
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Exam Date
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Official Website
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Uttar Pradesh
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Released on October 23, 2026
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November 1, 2026
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Telangana
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Released on October 12, 2026
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November 1, 2026
The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has released the UP NMMS admit card through its official portal entdata.co.in. In Telangana, the Directorate of Government Examinations has made the hall tickets available through its school-wise login facility. Students should contact their schools to obtain their admit cards.
How to Download the UP NMMS Admit Card 2026?
1. Visit the official website, entdata.co.in.
2. Look for the link titled “ADMIT CARD NMMS 2027-28” on the homepage.
3. Enterthe required details, including the 12-digit Aadhaar number.
4. Submit the details to access the admit card.
5. Check the information printed on the hall ticket.
6. Download and print the admit card for the examination.
NMMS Exam-Day Guidelines 2026
Students appearing for the NMMS examination should follow the instructions issued by their respective state authorities. The following precautions can help them avoid last-minute problems:
- Carry the admit card: Students must bring their NMMS hall ticket to the examination centre. Entry may be denied without the required document.
- Carry identification: UP candidates should keep their Aadhaar card and school ID ready, as required by the examination authorities.
- Reach the centre early: Students should arrive well before the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards.
- Check personal details: Verify the name, examination date, centre address and other details before leaving home.
- Follow examination instructions: Read and follow the instructions provided by the invigilators.
- Avoid prohibited items: Do not carry unauthorised electronic devices or other prohibited materials into the examination hall.
- Carry permitted stationery: Bring the writing materials allowed under the examination guidelines.
- Follow the allotted schedule: Students should check the timings printed on their hall tickets and follow the instructions for both examination papers.
NMMS Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026
The NMMS examination consists of two papers: the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Students must meet the prescribed minimum qualifying marks to be considered for the scholarship.
The general qualifying criteria under the NMMS scheme are as follows:
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Category
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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General category
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40 per cent in MAT and SAT combined
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SC/ST categories
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32 per cent in MAT and SAT combined
These are the general minimum qualifying requirements under the scheme. Meeting them does not guarantee selection, as scholarship awards also depend on merit, state-wise selection criteria and the availability of scholarships.
Students should check the relevant state notification for any additional instructions or applicable conditions.
What Is the NMMS Scholarship?
The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme aims to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections and help reduce school dropouts after Class 8.
Selected students are eligible for a scholarship of Rs. 12,000 per year, subject to the scheme’s eligibility conditions and continuation requirements. The scholarship is intended to support students during Classes 9 to 12.
Candidates appearing for the 2026-27 examination should check the official websites of their respective states for updates regarding the examination, answer key and results.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.