RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Rises to 1,265, No GK/GS in New Single-Stage CBT

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially started the online application process for the post of Station Master (CEN 08/2026). Interested candidates who have a graduation degree can submit their applications on the centralised portal at rrbapply.gov.in or rrb.indianrailways.gov.in from October 27, 2026 to November 25, 2026. RRB has also released the detailed notification with the total number of vacancies, which has been revised from approximately 1250 to 1265 posts, which offers 15 additional openings across multiple railway zones. Alongside the vacancy increase, the board has also introduced new changes to the selection structure, eligibility criteria, and exam syllabus.

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Highlights

Given below are some of the important highlights of the RRB Station Master recruitment 2026:-