RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Rises to 1,265, No GK/GS in New Single-Stage CBT
RRB has started recruitment for 1265 Station Master posts under the advertisement number 08/2026. Check the updated single-stage CBT pattern, GK and GS section, revised age limit, and other important details in the article below.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially started the online application process for the post of Station Master (CEN 08/2026). Interested candidates who have a graduation degree can submit their applications on the centralised portal at rrbapply.gov.in or rrb.indianrailways.gov.in from October 27, 2026 to November 25, 2026. RRB has also released the detailed notification with the total number of vacancies, which has been revised from approximately 1250 to 1265 posts, which offers 15 additional openings across multiple railway zones. Alongside the vacancy increase, the board has also introduced new changes to the selection structure, eligibility criteria, and exam syllabus.
RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Highlights
Given below are some of the important highlights of the RRB Station Master recruitment 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Advertisement Number
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CEN 08/2026
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Post Name
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Station Master
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Total Vacancies
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1265 posts (increased from 1250)
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Minimum Educational Qualification
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Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognised university
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Age Limit
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20 to 30 Years (relaxation will be given as per government rules.)
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Registration Dates
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October 27, 2026 to November 25, 2026
3 Major Changes in RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026
The Railway Recruitment Board has introduced three major changes to the 2026 recruitment cycle. The changes include the separation of the station master posts from the NTPC Graduate recruitment notification, the removal of the two-tier CBT and also revised the minimum age recruitment.
- Separated from NTPC Graduate Recruitment:- Historically, the Station Master role was recruited under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate notification. Starting from this cycle, the railway board has carved out the Station Master cadre as an independent recruitment driver under the advertisement number 08/2026.
- Removal of Two-Tier CBT:- Candidates will no longer need to appear for both CBT-1 and CBT-2. The written exam will now be streamlined into a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), which will have to be completed within 120 minutes (2 hours) for a total of 100 marks.
- Revised Minimum Age Requirement:- The board has also revised the minimum age requirement for the direct recruitment to the Station Master Posts. The previous minimum age was 18 years, which has now been moved to 20 years. The upper age limit remains unchanged at 30 years, with age relaxations given as per government rules.
Also check, RRB Station Master Notification 2026 Out
New Changes in RRB Station Master Syllabus 2026
One of the most significant changes has been made in the RRB Station Master syllabus. The traditional GK and GS syllabus has been dropped from the syllabus, and now the major focus is on Quantitative and Analytical Aptitude.
- Traditional GK and GS Removed:- The traditional General Knowledge and General Studies (History, Polity, Economy, Geography) have been removed from the written exam.
- Focus on Quantitative and Analytical Aptitude: The test now focuses heavily on problem-solving, science fundamentals, and data evaluation.
Also check, RRB Station Master Syllabus 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.